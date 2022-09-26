ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Boil water notice issued for Rusk Rural Water Supply Company customers

By Darby Good
 4 days ago

RUSK, Texas ( KETK ) – Due to a main line break, a boil water notice has been issued for all Rusk Rural Water Supply Company customers by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the company said in a release.

The company said the following areas have been effected by the line break:

  • FM 1248, south end
  • CR 2217, off of the FM 1248 side
  • CR 2109
  • CR 2110
  • CR 2115
  • CR 2117
  • CR 2118
  • CR 2119
  • CR 2120
  • CR 2121

“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly,” the company said.

KTRE

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT has closed a temporary bridge pending further inspection and repairs. According to TxDOT Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks, engineers and inspectors were called to inspect what was believed to be an issue on the temporary bridge at Atascoso Creek in Nacogdoches County where there is ongoing construction.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport

East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian. When it comes to recovery efforts, emergency responders from East Texas are already in Florida. “It’s a long road but all of our volunteers and all of our staff are willing to make it just to make the lives of Floridians a little bit easier,” said Doyle Rader, regional communications manager of the American Red Cross.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
