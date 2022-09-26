ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Empire Sports Media

Why the Yankees need to keep playing Oswaldo Cabrera at all costs

Oswaldo Cabrera continues to impress every night, and with his bat coming together, he’s shown the Yankees it’s not a matter of if he should play but a matter of where he should play. He’s played every position besides centerfield and catcher, and with his hot month of September raising his stats above league average, there’s a heavy incentive to keep playing him.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

MLB insider predicts Yankees’ biggest problem in the playoffs

The New York Yankees are playoff-bound. But they still face some significant problems heading into the postseason. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden identified each contender’s biggest issue going into October. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For the Yankees, Bowden pointed to the bullpen, “which has been...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets’ Buck Showalter addresses hit-by-pitch curse

Mets batters get hit. A lot. So much so, in fact, that they set a record for it this year. When Luis Guillorme was plunked by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Cousins on Sept. 21, that marked the 106 Mets batter hit this year, breaking a single season record. In that game, outfielder Mark Canha was hit twice.
QUEENS, NY
