case.edu
Case For Life hosts guest speaker event with Equal Rights Institute
Ever since its official recognition by the Undergraduate Student Government in 2020, Case For Life (CFL), a club on campus devoted to hosting discourse about abortion, has been marred by controvery. The USG vote to recognize CFL was close, but ultimately passed due to concerns that suppressing the club would be both legally tenuous and an unprecedented use of USG’s power to refuse club recognition.
case.edu
Law’s Lewis Katz discussed a request to end a consent decree in Cleveland
Law professor weighs in on consent decree developments. Spectrum News: Lewis Katz, the John C. Hutchins Professor Emeritus of Law, discussed the request by Cleveland officials to end the Department of Justice-imposed consent decree, established to effect police reform in the city. “The Cleveland Police Division hasn’t earned this yet,” Katz said. “The monitors indicated that there’s a long way to go. We haven’t come close to accomplishing the goals of the consent decree.”
case.edu
“Professionalism and Corporatization: The Changing Organization of Health Care”
Join the Center for Community Health Integration for a lecture and panel discussion featuring family medicine physician and health policy expert Lawrence Casalino. Casalino will present “Professionalism and Corporatization: The Changing Organization of Health Care” Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Health Education Campus, Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Mandel Suite. Attend in-person or by Zoom.
case.edu
Grad LGBTQ+ Mixer
All graduate students are invited to an LGBTQ+ mixer Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Jolly Scholar. People of all identities (including members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies) are welcome to attend for a night of networking and games. The mixer will be held on the side...
case.edu
Apply to be a mentor with WISER
The Women in Science and Engineering Roundtable (WISER) is seeking mentors for its Professional Mentoring Program. Mentors will meet with their mentees about once a month and attend two large events: the Professional Mentoring Orientation Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women and the WISER and Mentoring Banquet April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Linsalata Alumni Center.
case.edu
Tune into CWRU content during International Podcast Day
From deep dives into true crime sagas to impassioned conversations about political events, podcasting has opened up a world of opportunities for people to share their opinions and expertise. Such has been the case at Case Western Reserve, where many members of the university community have turned to the free...
case.edu
“Cookies and Culture”
The Spoken English Language Partners will host “Cookies and Culture,” a space for new and returning international students to come and have a conversation about navigating day-to-day American culture, Friday, Sept. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. in Tomlinson Hall, Room 135. These free monthly events offer a...
case.edu
Dinner Church
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join United Protestant Campus Ministries for Dinner Church, a blend of worship and a community meal, Sunday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Covenant (11205 Euclid Ave.). Worship will be in the Protestant Christian...
case.edu
Advancing new technologies to halt bleeding
Case Western Reserve University bioengineer awarded $2.5 million from U.S. Army to boost nanotechnology for treating wounded soldiers and patients with bleeding defects. The research arm of the U.S. Army has awarded Case Western Reserve University blood surrogate pioneer Anirban Sen Gupta a four-year, $2.5 million grant to advance and optimize his latest nanotechnology to stop bleeding from battlefield injuries.
case.edu
Mindfulness Matters Week
Mindfulness Matters Week returns Oct. 18–20. The Case Western Reserve University community will have opportunities to learn about and practice mindfulness with Zoom presentations from mindfulness experts from across the United States. Learn more about and register for the events. “Meditation and the Brain”. Oct. 18. 1 to 2...
case.edu
Therapy dog visits planned for Kelvin Smith Library’s Wise and Well series in October
Kelvin Smith Library is kicking off a wellness initiative called Wise and Well in October. Programming includes therapy dog visits, a free tai chi class, sleep and mental wellness training, and more. Library staff member Jena Payne, who also is enrolled in the university’s public health program, created Wise and...
case.edu
FRONT Triennial dance performance
The Department of Dance was invited to participate in the closing events for Cleveland’s FRONT Triennial Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. The performance will be held at the Portal sculpture by Noguchi at the Justice Center in Cleveland’s Civic Center District (1300 Ontario St.). United Kingdom-based artist...
case.edu
Film showing: Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018)
The CWRU Film Society will host showings of Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018) Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in Strosacker Auditorium. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public can purchase tickets, which are available on CampusGroups.
case.edu
Volleyball rolls past Kenyon and Denison, improving to 11-3
On Sept. 24, the Case Western Reserve University volleyball team defeated Kenyon College (3-0) and Denison University (3-2), extending their winning streak to three games. The squad improved to 11-3 overall, remaining undefeated at home. “It was a great weekend for us traveling down to Columbus, playing [teams] we don’t...
case.edu
Film showing: The Man Who Knew Too Much
The CWRU Film Society will host showings of The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight (Oct. 1). All members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public are welcome. Pre-register for tickets through CampusGroups. Synopsis. Ben McKenna,...
case.edu
Conan Gray Conquers Cleveland with “Superache” tour
With COVID-19 restrictions finally easing up, concerts are once again in session; artists have begun long-anticipated tours across the country, and we can once again feel the anxiety of buying tickets, getting in line early to secure the best seats and having goosebumps as our favorite artist emerges onto the stage. I had the pleasure of experiencing all of this and more last Saturday, Sept. 24, at Jacobs Pavillion for Conan Gray’s “Superache” concert.
