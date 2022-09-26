Read full article on original website
Related
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Tracker Special Update
NAPLES, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, due to the presence of Category 4 Hurricane Ian over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to make landfall on Florida’s west coast.
brevardtimes.com
Tornado Watch Issued For East Central Florida, Including Brevard County
ORLANDO, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and St. Lucie counties that will remain in effect until 5 PM EDT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Comments / 0