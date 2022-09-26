With inflation skyrocketing, the Fed is doing little to help

It seems many Americans have been hearing for several months that an economic recession is coming and yet, one hasn’t been officially declared. What many of us can verify are the inflated prices we’ve been paying at the gas pump and at grocery store checkout.

The Federal Reserve’s latest announcement to raise interest rates another 75-basis points (the third consecutive increase at that level) is aimed at bringing those painfully high prices under control, but a senior analyst with Bankrate.com says moves and announcements from the Fed have done little to bringing predictability to people’s lives. Mark Hamrick recently appeared on the Newell Normand Show to explain why.

“Very often we can come on here and we have some degree of confidence about the future, but the springs which are sort of breaking in the financial markets right now indicate that there’s a higher level of uncertainty,” Hamrick told Normand.

Hamrick says the Fed’s previous predictions that interest rates would remain near the record lows we saw during the peak of the pandemic were clearly off. The Fed also predicted that inflation would be temporary, but the country is now going through another raising of the interest rate.

The chairman of the Fed says the latest interest rate hike is necessary to stabilize those inflated prices, but Mark Hamrick told Newell Normand many people would be forgiven if they’re skeptical of the Fed’s insight.

“The Fed has a credibility problem that it created on its own. Where it projected inflation previously was temporary or transitory and interest rates this year would remain close to record low levels. We know that they have broken out of the bounds that held them in place for many years now with a projection now that they’ll go higher still early next year, and I think it’s a legitimate question whether they can stick to those guns,” Hamrick said.

While the current U.S. unemployment rate and the jobs market appear to be healthy, Hamrick says one of them maybe the next economic shoe to drop. Listen to his takes on what may happen with jobs and when we may enter a recession: