Charlotte, MI

Charlotte fire chief resigns due to medical issue; city taking applications

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — For the second time in six months, the city is looking to hire a new fire chief.

Chief Mark Jordan, who was chosen for the role by Charlotte City Council in June, stepped down due to medical issues, City Manager Erin LaPere said in an email.

The city is accepting applications for the job through the end of September and plans to review candidates starting next month.

It's been an eventful year for the department, which is staffed by six full-time firefighters and 22 on-call, volunteer firefighters.

In March, all then-23 volunteer firefighters resigned from their jobs citing differences with the city government, and then-Fire Chief Robert Vogel departed one day later. After two weeks of meetings and deliberations, all volunteers were reinstated.

Now, it appears firefighters and local government don't agree on how to structure the chief position.

In an emailed statement, Dan Daly, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 5290 — the Charlotte firefighters' labor union, said they proposed a part-time administrative fire chief role to the city manager. The arrangement would split other responsibilities between existing staff, he said.

"The last year has been very challenging for our department in regard to our fire chief," Daly said. "This would allow the fire department operations to continue unchanged, provide the city with administrative oversight, and produce substantial cost savings for the city. We need consistent and solid leadership moving forward, our hope is city administration and the fire department can agree on a path forward."

LaPere, who handles the hiring process, said no proposal has been formally submitted, but she discussed the hiring process with union representatives about a month ago. She informed the union that the city would be moving forward with recruiting a full-time chief.

"I didn't feel that making that big of an operational change was appropriate without doing some further looking at operations and how we might structure that in a thoughtful way," LaPere said.

LaPere said the city has seen an increase in calls for service in recent years, and she's not comfortable "scaling back the number of bodies available." Additionally, she said such a change would be a matter of collective bargaining with Local 5290.

Daly confirmed the conversation with LaPere and said the union has no further comment.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

Comments / 0

 

