If car enthusiasts had to come up with a Mount Rushmore of classically bad cars, the Chrysler PT Cruiser's retro grille would be a shoe in for a featured. Next to the Pontiac Aztek, the PT Cruiser makes an appearance in nearly every discussion about ugly cars. Michael Scott of "The Office," who can be characterized as a sad character, drives a PT Cruiser for a few seasons on the show. But it's iconic — not because of how mechanically bad it was, but because the design has aged poorly.

