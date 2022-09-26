ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
SlashGear

Webb Telescope Takes A Peek At The Oldest Stars In The Universe

One of the biggest goals for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is to look back on some of the earliest stars in the universe. By identifying these extremely distant stars, researchers can learn about the conditions when the universe was young and about how stars have evolved with their environments. Now, new research reveals that Webb has been used to identify the most distant ever globular clusters, which could contain some of the universe's first stars.
