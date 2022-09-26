ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner

My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Armijo; Stadtfeld; Minsaas

Isaiah Elieso Armijo, age 35, was born January 6, 1987, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He passed away September 16, 2022, in Rawlins of health problems. Isaiah is survived by his loving parents David and Frieda Armijo, daughter Aspen, son Zaydiah Armijo, brother Matthew Armijo, stepson Mateo Armijo, and nieces Lola and Reina Armijo. He is also survived by his grandmother Carmen Baldonado; great-aunt Marcella Archuleta; aunts and uncles Annie and Bobby Martinez, George and Genieve Herrera, Carmella and Jose Fernandez, Mercy Herrera, Irene and Arthur Martinez, Alfred and LaRae Herrera, Michelle Herrera, May Herrera, Sandy and Roger Martinez, and Darlene Lovato; and numerous cousins.
RAWLINS, WY
UW, Food For Thought build 2 new geodesic dome greenhouses in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two retired Casper-area public school buildings were each joined with a new geodesic dome greenhouse in preparation for their upcoming reinventions. The greenhouses were built earlier this month with designs and expert involvement by the University of Wyoming, with funding provided by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Agriculture Season Extension Grant that’s funded by the USDA.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Visit Casper chooses Iowa sports and events director as new CEO

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced that Tyler Daugherty will join Visit Casper as its new president and CEO. Daugherty was previously vice president of community relations with Travel Dubuque, and has coached track and basketball for Indiana University East. “We are thrilled that...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming State Bar honors retired Casper judge, Casper attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Casper attorney and retired District Court judge W. Thomas Sullins is this year’s recipient of its Gerald R. Mason Professionalism Award. The award was presented Sept. 15 in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference, which took place in Casper.
CASPER, WY
Playwright to read ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — Playwright Gregory Hinton will be reading his play “A Sissy in Wyoming” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre in Wyoming. The play initially debuted as part of the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s 2021 exhibit “The Fabric of His Life – The Story of Larry ‘Sissy’ Goodwin.” Hinton’s reading of the play is free and open to the public and is being organized by the Casper College Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
CASPER, WY
Casper Girl Scouts to hold open house for 100th anniversary

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Girl Scouts will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an open house at its historic central Casper location. According to a release, Girl Scouts, alumna, volunteers and supporters are invited to attend the event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recently remodeled Girl Scout House on 1011 Bonnie Brae St.
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS announces promotions of Stuart, Hieb, O’Neal, and Adams

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS announced the promotions of four department personnel in an agency release on Wednesday, Sept. 28. New Fire Chief Jake Black, also formally recognized in the role at the city hall ceremony on Wednesday, congratulated the department vets on their overall service and their dedication to personal and professional development in a department announcement.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Obituaries: Brown; Smith

Will “Rhino” Brown: March 6, 1979 – September 25, 2022. Terrance William Brown, known as Rhino or Will, 43 years old, previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was relocating back to Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the Banner-Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming, following a motorcycle accident.
CASPER, WY
Douglas Middle School in secure situation

2:27 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022 - The situation was resolved according to CCSD#1 Superintendent Paige Hughes. A message was sent from the district to all parents stating that the schools will be released as normal. No other information has been provided at this time. ___. UPDATE:. 12:05 p.m. Sept. 26,...
DOUGLAS, WY
Rain could continue in Casper through Monday; snow expected in western Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could continue to see rain over the weekend and on Monday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. With showers possible across western and central Wyoming, snow is possible at higher elevations Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. With several inches expected around Yellowstone National Park, a section of the Beartooth Highway was temporarily closed on Friday morning due to the chance for hazardous driving conditions, according to Yellowstone.
CASPER, WY

