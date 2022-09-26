CASPER, Wyo. — Playwright Gregory Hinton will be reading his play “A Sissy in Wyoming” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre in Wyoming. The play initially debuted as part of the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s 2021 exhibit “The Fabric of His Life – The Story of Larry ‘Sissy’ Goodwin.” Hinton’s reading of the play is free and open to the public and is being organized by the Casper College Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO