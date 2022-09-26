Read full article on original website
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday in Winnie, here's what Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy
WINNIE, Texas — The Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Organizers said there will be plenty of food and entertainment. “So this is the 53rd annual rice festival,” Tammy Gilfillian, Texas Rice Festival president, said. “It started 53 years ago to celebrate the ending of the rice harvest. All the local families were just happy to celebrate that that part of their rice crop is over.”
Big Thicket Association hosting 'Big Thicket Day on the Neches' event in October
KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket Association will be hosting their free, annual Big Thicket Day on the Neches event on October 8. It will take place at Collier's Ferry Park, located at 5390 Pine Street in Beaumont. Activities in the park are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,...
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
Beaumont residents volunteering with GulfSAR to help with flood, swift water rescues in Florida following Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — People from Beaumont and beyond are volunteering to help a non-profit organization rescue residents in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Ian has been described as one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.
'Southeast Texas Stand Down 2022' will offer help, services to homeless veterans, others in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — Representatives from more than 76 Southeast Texas non-profit groups will be on hand to assist homeless veterans and others in need during a stand-down on Friday. The Southeast Texas Stand Down 2022 will be held at the Beaumont Civic Center on September 30 from 9 a.m....
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller gets reception over the WO-S coverage to take it to the house in the Play of the Week for week 5
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller. The week five game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Silsbee High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
One dead after box truck strikes side-by-side UTV along Texas Highway 73 on west side of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The driver of a side-by-side UTV was killed in a wreck along Texas highway 73 on the west side of Port Arthur Tuesday morning. A commercial refrigerated box truck struck the Kubota side-by-side UTV just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.
The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs
When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
38-Year-Old Jessica Norsworthy Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 Dam B Bridge at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
56-Year-Old Jose Ceniceros Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 midway between [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
Silsbee's Drelon Miller named 409Sports Athlete of the Week
SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Tiger's junior wide receiver Drelon Miller is hunting down a five-star rating. “Well, you know this season I dedicated to one of my brothers that I lost this year, said Miller. "I’ve been working hard putting in work all offseason.”. “Drelon is just...
Beaumont Fire Department firefighters push new engine into Station 4
This is part of an age-old tradition. Firefighters have participated in the push-in ceremony dating back to the 1800's, according to Roy west.
Entergy Texas, Acadian Ambulance sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — Emergency crews from Texas and beyond are planning to be on standby in Florida ready to help ahead of what officials believe could be a major hurricane. Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 Hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday.
