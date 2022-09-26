ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
12NewsNow

Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday in Winnie, here's what Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy

WINNIE, Texas — The Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Organizers said there will be plenty of food and entertainment. “So this is the 53rd annual rice festival,” Tammy Gilfillian, Texas Rice Festival president, said. “It started 53 years ago to celebrate the ending of the rice harvest. All the local families were just happy to celebrate that that part of their rice crop is over.”
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
Port Arthur News

Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
beaumontcvb.com

The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs

When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
12newsnow.com

Silsbee's Drelon Miller named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Tiger's junior wide receiver Drelon Miller is hunting down a five-star rating. “Well, you know this season I dedicated to one of my brothers that I lost this year, said Miller. "I’ve been working hard putting in work all offseason.”. “Drelon is just...
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

