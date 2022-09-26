Read full article on original website
Corey Taylor talks relationship with Joey Jordison: "we never said to each other what we needed to say"
Slipknot's Corey Taylor opens up on his difficult relationship with former bandmate Joey Jordison, who died last year
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
Jim Root has issues with the new Slipknot album, takes a shot at Rage Against The Machine
“We could have taken our time with pre-production and put out a better product,” says Slipknot guitarist Jim Root
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Album? – Vote Now
Rock 'n' roll was in need of something new during the latter half of the 1970s, and California rockers Van Halen came just in time to save the day. Though the band as we know it has been over since the death of Eddie Van Halen in October of 2020, they left a strong legacy behind. We want to know which Van Halen album you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Here’s What Rock + Metal Artists Think About Pantera’s Return
What do rock and metal musicians really think about the return of Pantera? While at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked a bunch of artists their opinion on the historic return of the surviving Cowboys From Hell. The reaction to Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in...
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: ‘Our stage manager passed out, so we set his legs on fire’
Slipknot are known for wild shows. I heard that at one of your earlier gigs at Wolverhampton Civic you launched yourself from a balcony into the crowd. Someone was injured and you kindly visited them the next day in hospital to cheer them up. Is that true? And how do you feel about your early onstage antics now? citizenidiot.
Led Zeppelin Inspired Black Sabbath to Completely Change Their Sound, According to Ozzy Osbourne
Led Zeppelin's first records were so groundbreaking that they inspired Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates switch their sound.
Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far
It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
"I don't know what to do with myself": the internet reacts to Slipknot's experimental new album The End, So Far
Slipknot's experimental new album has provoked some fierce reactions - with one song in particular confusing the hell out of many fans
Why Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Is One of the Greatest Albums of All Time
We've always thought that Alice in Chains' sophomore album Dirt is one of the greatest albums of all time, but for its 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something special to honor it, so we created a mini-documentary. Nirvana's Nevermind knocked Michael Jackson's Dangerous from the top of the album...
Lars Ulrich's anti-Napster video remains one of metal's weirdest moments ever
We still can't believe the Metallica man did this
Ian Anderson Plays Orchestral Jethro Tull to get vinyl release for very first time
Ian Anderson's Orchestral Jethro Tull album will be released on vinyl for the very first time in November
NOFX Drop Driving Bass-Heavy ‘Darby Crashing Your Party,’ Announce ‘Double Album’ Details
NOFX are on their way back with Double Album, the conveniently titled follow-up to last year's Single Album, and they're sharing the first new music from that disc, a track titled "Darby Crashing Your Party." The bass-heavy track with a nod to the legendary Germs vocalist Darby Crash, Fat Mike...
See Photos of Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS + More at 2022 Louder Than Life Festival
The 2022 installment of Danny Wimmer Presents' Louder Than Life Festival wrapped up last night (Sept. 15) at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, Ky. after four days. Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers were each night's main headliners, but the event...
