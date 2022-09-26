Read full article on original website
The 3-2-6 Report: An in-depth look at how Ole Miss survived the Golden Hurricane
All puns and wordplay aside, those of you in the path of Hurricane Ian, including my own parents in Tampa, be smart and be safe. Now, if there is anything I have learned when it comes to Ole Miss football; if I think they will cover, they don’t and if I think they won’t cover, they do. I am in degenerate hell.
Ole Miss Reacts: What do you think about the custom helmets vs. Kentucky?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. On Monday, Ole Miss dropped the news about the new custom helmets partnering with...
Ole Miss soccer tops Auburn to stay perfect in SEC play
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels are 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history as it glided by Auburn 1-0 on Sunday. Marykate McGuire scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute with assists from Riley Friesen and Aubrey Mister. Ole Miss (9-0-2, 3-0 SEC) battled through the road trip to the Plains as Auburn (4-3-4, 0-3 SEC) outshot the Rebels, 12-10, and had more shots on goal, 5-4. This was the first win at Auburn for Ole Miss since 2018.
