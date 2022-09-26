Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
Summit Daily News
Colorado Ski Country USA offers Gems Card for discounted skiing and riding
Colorado Ski Country USA has announced it will offer an option for the 2022-23 ski and ride season that accommodates last-minute plan changes that are common during the winter months in the High Country. The Gems Card is an affordable way to explore and experience some of Colorado’s ski areas...
Summit Daily News
Three revealing moments from Jared Polis, Heidi Ganahl’s first debate of the Colorado governor’s race
Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl faced off in Pueblo for the first time Wednesday, and the Republican challenger came out swinging while the Democratic incumbent pushed his record. The debate comes as a recent poll, commissioned by FOX31, found Polis with a 17 percentage point...
Comments / 0