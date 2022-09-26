FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall.

“Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” officials wrote in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of the area if they so choose.”

Campus will remain open and operational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Campus will close for business Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30.

“FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm. To the extent possible, the University will continue to provide on-campus services, including dining, for our students throughout the closure. On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students. Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends,” officials wrote. “Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow a “shelter in place” protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm.”

They added that an “All Clear” message will be issued when conditions improve after the storm has passed.

Continue to monitor alerts.fsu.edu for updates. The university is expected to resume classes and normal business operations on Monday, Oct. 4. Please visit alerts.fsu.edu for more information and updates.

