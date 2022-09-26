ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity

Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
TA: Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,200 is Imminent, Here’s Why

Ethereum started a major decline from the $1,400 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might even slide towards the $1,200 level. Ethereum gained bearish momentum below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?

Algorand price has been trying to sail through the choppy waters, the coin has moved against the broader market price movement. Over the last 24 hours, Algorand has gained 2%, which means that ALGO is stuck in consolidation. In the past week, ALGO moved up by 3%. This also signalled...
Bitcoin Price Rejected $20,000, Have The Bulls Lost Steam Again?

The Bitcoin price surged over the last 24 hours. However, the bulls have lost steam on the chart. The coin gained nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, but most gains were reversed at press time. In the last week, BTC made no progress in terms of price movement. Technical...
The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?

If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?

Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
Bitcoin Slowly Trends Upwards Into $20,000, Will The Monthly Candle Turn Green?

Bitcoin has seen some profits over today’s trading session as September’s monthly candle is coming to an end. Market participants were expecting a tight battle between bullish and bearish forces, but the cryptocurrency has been moving sideways with slight upward pressure. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Why Single-Digit Gains Is The Best Case Scenario For Bitcoin This September

Bitcoin gains for the month of September have been less than encouraging for investors. The month has historically been bearish for the digital asset, which makes it no surprise when multiple dips had begun to rock it. Now, as the month draws to a close, it continues to follow the trend for most of the month. This means that it is likely not to be any significant recovery, and single-digit gains may be the best it can do.
TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why BTC Could Dive To New Monthly Low

Bitcoin failed to stay above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is sliding and might even break the $18,250 support zone. Bitcoin failed to stay above the $20,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. The price is trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51

Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%. The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?

The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day. Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts. The coin could slowly attempt to trade...
Monero Price Continues Its Bullish Streak, Will This Be Its Next Trading Range?

Monero price has been bullish despite the broader market trends. Over the last 24 hours, XMR has continued moving up on its chart. It gained close to 4%. In the past week, Monero price gained significantly as there was a 9% appreciation on the altcoin’s chart. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
Uniswap Could Slide Below Support Zone – No Demand For UNI This Week?

On Thursday, the $6.7 price range of Uniswap was rebuffed once again. The momentum has slowed on the shorter time frames, which is a bearish indicator for traders and investors. It’s possible that the recent decline in Bitcoin’s value is responsible for UNI’s lag. Statistics show that...
