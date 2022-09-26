Read full article on original website
City Council Meeting Set for Oct 3
The next City of Bartlesville Council Meeting will be held on Monday, October 3 at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. During the meeting, there will be four proclamations on upcoming events: National Colonial Heritage Month, Mental Illness Awarenss Week, Code Enforcement Officer's Appreciation Week, and National Fire Prevention Safety Week.
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
Washington County Board of Commissioners-Oct 3 Preview
The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, October 3. This is the first meeting of the month so the starting time is 9:00 am rather than 9:30 am. The agenda for the meeting includes a proclamation for National 4-H Week, the annual...
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
Community Events
Oklahoma Home and Community Education will be taking orders for Pie Shells and Dough Balls, October 1 through November 7. Pie Shells are five for $10 and dough balls are five for $8. To order, call 918-333-3920. Pick up dates are November 14-17 at Washington County Fair Building in Dewey.
Tulsa City Councilors Tour District 8's Major Road Project
The Tulsa City Council toured South Tulsa Wednesday, as part of a series of district tours for councilors to see all parts of the city. The Council District 8 tour, led by Councilor Phil Lakin, focused largely on transportation needs. “The value of bringing people out on a District 8...
Tulsa school board approves contract extension for Superintendent Deborah Gist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve Superintendent Deborah Gist contract extension on Thursday. The board voted 4-3 in executive session. “It is a gift to serve Team Tulsa and our city’s children and families, and it is a privilege to be your...
Young Professionals Holds 2-Part Seminar
Young Professionals, a division of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce that seeks to train the next generation for management positions, is holding a two-part Board of Development Series featuring some of the best leaders in the non-profit arena in Bartlesville. The series will hold the seminar on Tuesday, October 4...
BPFD Raises Funds for BPD With Signs
In 2019, the Bartlesville Community Foundation announced the opening of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation with the goal of providing fiscal support to the police department for items and training that might exceed the available budget. Since then, the BPDF has purchased uniforms and firearms for officers, provided veterinary care for the K-9 unit, and paid for specialized training of administrators and officers.
Broken Arrow Residents Concerned About Unusually High Water Bills
Dozens of Broken Arrow residents are sharing photos and concerns of their high water bills on social media and asking the city for answers. Some bills show residents' water usage even quadrupled. A City of Broken Arrow spokesperson said staff have been getting calls from customers, saying that their bills...
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
Oklahoma Legislature approves $125 million investment for 2 new psychiatric hospitals
The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act funding for two new psychiatric hospitals.
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, located in Vinita just off iconic Route 66. The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community. Named in honor of...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties
NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
On The Rock Harvest Festival and Dinner
Get your RSVP in now for the Harvest Festival and Dinner at On the Rock Ministires. The free event is set for Saturday, October 8, at 6pm at the campus of On the Rock at 122 South Park Avenue in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Sandy Dossett...
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Hope Clinic Health Fair to be Held on October 1
Hope Clinic of Bartlesville will hold a Health Fair from 10 am to 2 pm at 1001 Sooner Road on Saturday, October 1. The Health Fair will include free flu shots and the first 200 who receive a shot will also receive a gift card. You can also have your vital signs checked and receive information about medical recommendations for COVID and how to avoid winter illnesses.
