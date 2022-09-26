ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDRRp_0iAwMJyy00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to the financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harm to the health of incarcerated people.

This new package ban, that was announced earlier this year, will not allow people to send food packages to incarcerated family members, and limits the amount of personal (non-food) packages one can receive to two per year. Packages intended for those incarcerated will go through approved vendors.

The rallies will take place in the following regions and locations:

Buffalo: Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Square

Westchester: Outside Sing Sing Prison, 354 Hunter Street

Long Island: Thera Farms, 1705 Brentwood Road, Brentwood

NYC: Outside Gov. Hochul’s office at 633 Third Ave in Manhattan

Syracuse: Outside the State Building, 333 East Washington Street

Albany: West Capitol Park

Comments

Adam
4d ago

They put drugs on the paper they send to their " loved ones". The inmates also prey on lonely people and get them to take risks. These people are in prison for a reason. They get three hots and a cot. They are lucky that they are even allowed to get any items from outside prison. Some single mothers are buying these bums Jordans to walk around in prison while there kids go without.

TC Andrews
4d ago

The families weren't concerned enough to make sure their family members didn't commit crimes so no need to be concerned now.

Marco Telli
4d ago

This is ridiculous, in South American countries you don't eat if family don't bring food. Should be the only way your fed. This way they know next time the family won't be so nice.

NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New public mural in Albany released

A new mural has been added to Albany's downtown public art display. Artist D. Colin's mural titled "Back to Life" spans more than 1,200 square feet and is located on an abutment between 677 Broadway and the Quackenbush Garage. The mural was funded as part of Albany's $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), through which Albany Center Gallery received a $72,000 award for the addition of four Capital Walls murals. This is the last of the four murals to be put up.
ALBANY, NY
Government
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, September 30

Today's five things to know include the latest on Hurricane Ian, the Fort Edward Village Board looking into the police department being dissolved, and PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, planning a Capital Region expansion.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Folklore spotlights Folklife Festival

New York Folklore in Schenectady has announced Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, its newest exhibit. This latest exhibit spotlights last year’s Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival in anticipation and support of this year’s Festival, which will be held at Albany’s Washington Park on October 2.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
