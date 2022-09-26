Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to the financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harm to the health of incarcerated people.

This new package ban, that was announced earlier this year, will not allow people to send food packages to incarcerated family members, and limits the amount of personal (non-food) packages one can receive to two per year. Packages intended for those incarcerated will go through approved vendors.

The rallies will take place in the following regions and locations:

Buffalo: Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Square

Westchester: Outside Sing Sing Prison, 354 Hunter Street

Long Island: Thera Farms, 1705 Brentwood Road, Brentwood

NYC: Outside Gov. Hochul’s office at 633 Third Ave in Manhattan

Syracuse: Outside the State Building, 333 East Washington Street

Albany: West Capitol Park

