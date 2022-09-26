Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida
Five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.
Virginia’s price gouging protections in effect under Ian State of Emergency
Price gouging protections are in effect as Virginians stock up on emergency supplies. It's on of several tools triggered by Governor Glenn Youngkin's State of Emergency Declaration announced on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off Carolinas
Winds on Friday could gust to about 50 mph near the coast in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/2ELplJo. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU …. No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport …. WAVY...
Virginia team headed to Florida after ‘urgent request’ to help with Hurricane Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is one of several states sending help to Florida to respond to Hurricane Ian. In a statement on Wednesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office said Virginia received “an urgent request” to assist. “Virginia will be assisting Florida with an Incident Management...
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
Why the rain from Hurricane Ian is exactly what Hampton Roads needs
NORFOLK, Va. — It's going to be a wet, windy weekend with remnants of Hurricane Ian moving into the area, but it's not all bad. Here are some key points on why Hampton Roads needs all this rain. As of midnight Friday morning at Norfolk International Airport, the region...
Ian very close to second landfall at South Carolina coast, winds picking up in Virginia
Ian is getting very close to a second landfall on the South Carolina coast. It's still technically a Category 1 hurricane, but it's expected to weaken moving north.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads, NC
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. The number of outages fluctuated throughout the day, but remained consistently 4-6,000 range. At 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000...
5 p.m. update: Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone, ‘but the dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high wind threat continues’
The impacts of Ian are imminent in North Carolina now that the storm has regained hurricane strength and nears landfall on the South Carolina coast.
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category 4 hurricane
Jeremy Wheeler has the latest on Ian's impact on Florida and what we can expect in Hampton Roads. Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side...
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian
Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.
Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning
This comes as the region faces wind gusts above 30 mph due to Hurricane Ian. Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning. Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU …. No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport …. WAVY News 10 Afternoon Update...
Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk
Norfolk police said one victim walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rjNL4p. No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport …. WAVY News 10 Afternoon Update | September 30, 2022. WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | September 30, 2022. Impacts from Ian: Flooding...
