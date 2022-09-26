ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Norfolk, VA
Government
State
Florida State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hampton Roads#Rescue Team#Virginia Task Force 2#Hurricane Ian#Norfolk Fire Rescue#Virginia Task Force 1#Ohio Task Force 1
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. The number of outages fluctuated throughout the day, but remained consistently 4-6,000 range. At 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category 4 hurricane

Jeremy Wheeler has the latest on Ian's impact on Florida and what we can expect in Hampton Roads. Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side...
FLORIDA STATE
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
WAVY News 10

Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning

This comes as the region faces wind gusts above 30 mph due to Hurricane Ian. Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning. Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU …. No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport …. WAVY News 10 Afternoon Update...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk

Norfolk police said one victim walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rjNL4p. No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport …. WAVY News 10 Afternoon Update | September 30, 2022. WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | September 30, 2022. Impacts from Ian: Flooding...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy