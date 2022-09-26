Read full article on original website
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Hispanic-owned restaurants bringing unique and distinct flavors to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One way for anyone to experience Hispanic culture is through food and people in the Roanoke region have more choices now than ever before. If you want to take a quick trip to Peru, all you have to do is take a short drive to Inka Grill in Roanoke, where staples like rice, plantains and potatoes are elevated to dishes that appeal to both the eye and the pallate.
Roanoke, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Roanoke, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William Byrd High School football team will have a game with Cave Spring High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WSET
'Record turn out': 41st annual Bedford Centerfest event was a success
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a record turnout for the 41st annual Bedford Centerfest that happened on Saturday. There was a lot of entertainment, live music, and more. "This was Minnie’s Travel Boutique‘s second time participating in the Bedford Centerfest festival in Central Virginia. Centerfest is a wonderful event to meet local business owners and the surrounding community. We always love to meet and greet and spread magic everywhere we go and this year was a huge hit. It is such an honor to spread the magic of Disney destinations to the Central Virginia area and every year we are always surprised at how well the Central Virginia Business Coalition works so hard to organize such an amazing event. Minnie’s Travel Boutique is very excited for next year’s Centerfest and hopes that those that are reading will come out and enjoy all the festivities everything is free fancy and fun!” Kristen Breedlove Minnie’s Travel Boutique said.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg named to list of top college towns; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Lynchburg named one of 25 best college towns in U.S. Lynchburg has been named by Travel & Leisure as one of the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.”
WHSV
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
wfxrtv.com
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
WSLS
‘The Spot on Kirk’ in Roanoke looking to add more volunteers
Roanoke, Va. – A local non-profit focused on growing Roanoke’s live music scene is looking for more volunteers. ‘The Spot on Kirk’ is a music venue on Kirk Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. The non-profit aims to give artists a place to perform and audiences a chance to...
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
Area closings due to weather
(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules. Roanoke Valley Rescue Mission Food Pantry – Will be closed Saturday. Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke […]
