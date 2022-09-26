ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

MDHHS, Children Trust Michigan to provide for local family resource centers

LANSING, Mich. – Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan including Genesee County. MDHHS and Children Trust Michigan will fund the family resource center initiative which is designed to help prevent child abuse and neglect. “We congratulate the six...
EGLE: 95% of lead service lines replaced in the city of Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that the city has reached a major milestone of 95 percent of lead service lines replaced, capping off a multi-million dollar residential lead line replacement program and water system infrastructure modernization effort.
85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School held in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. - Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?. The 85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School is taking place in Midland this weekend. The 3-day event trains Santa impersonators for events, malls, etc. Expert lecturers from all over the US and Canada teach the "heart of Santa." The...
City of Flint partners with Flint Latinx to provide Spanish translation services

FLINT, Mich.—The City of Flint is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center to provide Spanish translation services, with the goal of making sure that city services and communications are accessible for all Flint residents. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us...
Potter Street Station in Saginaw given historic status

SAGINAW, Mich. - A train station in Mid-Michigan has received historic district status. Under the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970, the Potter Street Station will now be able to earn benefits available to historic properties. The historic status also protects the building under the law. The status will...
West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida

FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
Flint Community Schools to host first community forum of the school year

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Community Schools will host the first of four community forums for the 2022-2023 school year Thursday. Flint Community Schools posted a letter from Superintendent Kevelin Jones on Facebook with detailed information on the upcoming community forum. Each community forum will cover:. District vision/strategic plan. District...
Flint lead lines have yet to be replaced as the deadline approaches

FLINT, Mich. — An environmental advocacy group and local clean water advocates are calling out the City of Flint for failing to replace lead lines in the appointed time. The deadline is Friday, September 30—which is already an extension from its 2020 deadline. A lawsuit was file against...
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Bay City Public Safety Director's case handed to prosecutors for review

BAY CITY, Mich. — Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini’s case was handed to the Bay City Prosecutor's Office for review, according to Lt. Kim Vetter with Michigan State Police. The incident occurred between a group of people riding scooters and Cecchini. Officials reported on September 18...
New member appointed to Davison School Board's vacant position

DAVISON, Mich. - Holly Halabicky, who retired last year as the Executive Director of Student Services for Davison Community Schools, has been appointed to the vacant position on the Davison Board of Education. Halabicky was unanimously selected at a September 27 special meeting convened by the Genesee Intermediate School District...
