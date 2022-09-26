Read full article on original website
MDHHS, Children Trust Michigan to provide for local family resource centers
LANSING, Mich. – Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan including Genesee County. MDHHS and Children Trust Michigan will fund the family resource center initiative which is designed to help prevent child abuse and neglect. “We congratulate the six...
EGLE: 95% of lead service lines replaced in the city of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that the city has reached a major milestone of 95 percent of lead service lines replaced, capping off a multi-million dollar residential lead line replacement program and water system infrastructure modernization effort.
85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School held in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. - Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?. The 85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School is taking place in Midland this weekend. The 3-day event trains Santa impersonators for events, malls, etc. Expert lecturers from all over the US and Canada teach the "heart of Santa." The...
City of Flint partners with Flint Latinx to provide Spanish translation services
FLINT, Mich.—The City of Flint is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center to provide Spanish translation services, with the goal of making sure that city services and communications are accessible for all Flint residents. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us...
Potter Street Station in Saginaw given historic status
SAGINAW, Mich. - A train station in Mid-Michigan has received historic district status. Under the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970, the Potter Street Station will now be able to earn benefits available to historic properties. The historic status also protects the building under the law. The status will...
GALLERY: Dog show held by American Chesapeake Club in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. - The American Chesapeake Club 2022 National Show Specialty is being held in Midland this week. The event is being held at the Midland Fairgrounds located at 6905 Eastman Ave. Check out the photos in the gallery above.
Saginaw hospital honors lives lost during pandemic by featuring pillars of covenant
SAGINAW, Mich. —Covenant hospital honored the lives lost during the pat two and a half years of the pandemic by featuring three vibrant pillars. The three vibrant pillars are meant to be symbols of hope, healing and honor. Covenant hospital hosted the commemoration on September 28 recognizing the journey...
West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
Water line replacement approximately 95% complete, says City of Flint, but delays continue
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is releasing data from Rowe Engineering on the ongoing process to replace water lead lines. Learn more about the deadlines for replacement in the article linked below. According to Rowe Engineering, 27,428 water service lines have been excavated to date, bringing to the...
Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida
FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools District issues response one week after incident
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools District has issued a statement to the media, one week after incident that lead to an arrest at the high school. See the full statement from the district below:
Flint Community Schools to host first community forum of the school year
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Community Schools will host the first of four community forums for the 2022-2023 school year Thursday. Flint Community Schools posted a letter from Superintendent Kevelin Jones on Facebook with detailed information on the upcoming community forum. Each community forum will cover:. District vision/strategic plan. District...
Genesee County Sheriff's Office to continue providing services in Fenton Twp.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office will continue to provide policing services in the Fenton Twp. area. A two-year Law Enforcement Services Agreement was made between Fenton Twp. and the Sheriff's Office recently. This will allow for Deputies to police in the Fenton Twp. area through 2024.
Flint lead lines have yet to be replaced as the deadline approaches
FLINT, Mich. — An environmental advocacy group and local clean water advocates are calling out the City of Flint for failing to replace lead lines in the appointed time. The deadline is Friday, September 30—which is already an extension from its 2020 deadline. A lawsuit was file against...
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Bay City Public Safety Director's case handed to prosecutors for review
BAY CITY, Mich. — Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini’s case was handed to the Bay City Prosecutor's Office for review, according to Lt. Kim Vetter with Michigan State Police. The incident occurred between a group of people riding scooters and Cecchini. Officials reported on September 18...
New member appointed to Davison School Board's vacant position
DAVISON, Mich. - Holly Halabicky, who retired last year as the Executive Director of Student Services for Davison Community Schools, has been appointed to the vacant position on the Davison Board of Education. Halabicky was unanimously selected at a September 27 special meeting convened by the Genesee Intermediate School District...
Flint residents expected to get $300 water credit, after City Council votes on resolution
FLINT, Mich. — Eligible Flint residents are expected to receive a $300 water credit after Flint City Council approved the resolution Monday. The City Council voted 5 to 4 on the approval Monday, September 26. The water credit budget will be from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
$2,500 reward being offered for info on alleged murder of disabled veteran
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest on the alleged murder of Antonio Holloway. Antonio Holloway, 34, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022 around 2:00 a.m. Allegedly, two men arrived to Holloway's mother's birthday party uninvited and were...
