Local ice cream shop owner remembers his roots during Hispanic Heritage Month

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The owner of Paleteria La Cachanilla is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing authentic ice cream to the Valley, but also by telling us what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him.

Oscar Aguilar says it took him years to get to where he is today, but with perseverance, he was able to put one foot in front of the other.

"Kind of just went head-on with it full steam to motivate Hispanics to do what we know we are capable of," he said.

Aguilar says Hispanic Heritage Month to him means a celebration of hard work, and how far Hispanics have come.

