Auburn, AL

AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Auburn remains elite, but change is needed

Any mid- to lower-tier roasting of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron should begin by pointing out that someone who opens a sushi restaurant and names it “Ajian” as a sort of joke maybe, just maybe, lacks the integrity required for honest words in a public space. Great guest...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Questions and a prediction with an LSU beat writer

Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) hosts LSU (3-1, 1-0), seeking to build on last week’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri at Jordan-Hare. Head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad plays the last of five consecutive home games. Auburn comes into the game against LSU with wins against San Jose State, Mercer,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk to preview the LSU game

Bryan Harsin made his last public comments of the week less than 48 hours before Auburn’s second game on the Southeastern Conference schedule on Tiger Talk with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is looking to build on last week’s overtime win against Missouri when...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn

LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin

Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn still plans normal gameday operations; little impact expected from Hurricane Ian

Auburn University Campus Safety and Security on Tuesday confirmed the university still plans for normal operations Saturday when the Auburn football team hosts LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium. While other teams in the SEC have announced schedule changes, Auburn sent out an update through social media Tuesday afternoon saying that the...
Opelika-Auburn News

Top-10 showdown: Ranked Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry clash

Auburn High is still No. 1 going into its rivalry showdown with Opelika on Friday, and the Bulldogs are No. 9 in the newest ASWA Class 7A rankings released Wednesday. Kickoff for the rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High is undefeated, entering the game a perfect 6-0. Excitement for the always hotly anticipated rivalry game boiled over a few weeks ago when Opelika defeated Central-Phenix City in overtime. Opelika enters the rivalry game 3-1 in Region 2-7A and also controls its own destiny in the race for the region championship.
AUBURN, AL
styleblueprint.com

We’re Calling It: This AL Hotel Concept Is the Next Big Thing

A completely enamoring, ultra-swanky hotel just opened quietly in Auburn, Alabama, bringing fine dining, rooftop revelry, and hands-on learning to this quaint SEC town. As I pulled into the sleek entrance to The Laurel Hotel & Spa, a crew of wide-smiling students swiftly took my bags and led me inside. “Students?” you might be thinking. I was intrigued, too.
AUBURN, AL
