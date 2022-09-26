Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski. Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island sees no severe impacts from Hurricane Ian
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island luckily avoided the worst of Ian. As you might imagine, many of the locals were relieved to see Hurricane Ian move on past with little to no severe impact. In fact the people said it’s the best possible scenario. ”This is an...
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
wtoc.com
Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
wtoc.com
Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze. The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
Community comes together at Richmond Hill restaurant to ride out storm
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That’s not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm. That place is Fish Tales restaurant. Butch Broome has owned this place since […]
wtoc.com
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
wtoc.com
Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
wtoc.com
Visitors and residents visiting Tybee Island ahead of Ian
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee closed the water to swimmers Thursday ahead of Ian. There have been a number of curious visitors to the beach and a mix of locals and visitors, just wanting to catch a glimpse of what Mother Nature is serving up right now.
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport and the Beaufort Executive Airport have closed due to Hurricane Ian. There are no more scheduled flights for Thursday. The airports are set to reopen Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. These times could change depending on the weather, damage that may occur from the the storm, and flight schedules.
Authorities save man’s life who tried to ride jet ski back to shore on Ogeechee River
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities responded to an emergency call on the Ogeechee River Thursday and acted quickly to save a man’s life. In Richmond Hill a man left his jet ski in the water here and was trying to ride it back to shore when the strong swell knocked him off the jet […]
WJCL
Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane warnings issued for Jasper, Beaufort counties for Tropical Storm Ian
New warnings have been issued for both Beaufort and Jasper counties due to Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making a second landfall in South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. As of the Thursday, Sept. 29 National Weather...
wtoc.com
Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The railroad crossing by City Hall on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill has reopened. According to the City of Richmond Hill, it will stay open until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The railroad crossing will close again until 5 p.m. on Monday so crews can continue to work.
wtoc.com
Businesses at Plant Riverside District closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses downtown are beginning to close up shop ahead of the threat of severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. Plant Riverside is typically a busy place in the evenings but as you can see after 5:00 p.m. most of these businesses made the decision to close early. I spoke with staff members with the entertainment district, and they say most of these places won’t open back up until Saturday at the earliest.
