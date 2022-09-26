Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a Missouri man in Crawford County

GIRARD, Kan. – A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County.

On Saturday, September 24th, The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash a the intersection of South 200th Street and East 570th Avenue just after 1:00 P.M.

Police say a Ford F350 driven by Edward Leroy Nutt, 71, was traveling Eastbound on East 570th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Nutt then collided with a Northbound 2017 Chrysler driven by Rigby Born, 19, of Girard, Kansas.

Officers pronounced Nutt dead on the scene. The Police report indicates he was not wearing a safety restraint.

The report indicates that Born suffered serious injuries and was transferred to a local hospital.

