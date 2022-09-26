Read full article on original website
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
KIMT
Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
KIMT
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cody Ambrose, 27, had a felony warrant for his arrest and was spotted in a vehicle near the Quality Inn and Suites. After the vehicle stopped, Ambrose pushed officers away and fled on foot. At one point, an officer fell and struck their knees, wrist and arms on the concrete.
KIMT
Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
KIMT
1 arrested after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has been arrested after a gunshot hit a dryer inside an occupied mobile home. Police said Thursday that Anthony Lindsey, 31, of Rochester, was in the home next door and was displaying a handgun when it accidentally fired. He's facing charges of a person ineligible...
Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting
Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time, restitution on felony 1st degree arson charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man charged with attempted murder for setting fire to a house at 304 11th Avenue SW in Austin in March of 2018 has been sentenced to prison time and restitution in Mower County District Court. Wigham. In an amended court decision Tuesday, 34-year old Darrell James Wigham, who...
Nearly 60 lbs of drugs found in Rochester search warrants, 3 charged
From left: Coby McKinley, Elliot Wilkens and Venus Marquez Melendez. Courtesy of the Olmsted County Jail. Three Minnesotans have been charged following the seizure of almost 60 lbs. of drugs during a raid in southeast Minnesota. Elliot Wilkens, 24, of Cannon Falls, and Red Wing residents Coby McKinley, 29, and...
KEYC
No weapons found or injuries following incident at Waseca Central School building
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca were called to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building Thursday. In a release from the city, just before 11 AM, police say they were called to the report of gunshots on the third floor of the Central Building on Elm Avenue. During their...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a couple of late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. His trial is set to begin on November 1. Peyton is accused of setting two fires on...
KIMT
Trial set for bow and arrow attempted murder in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting a woman with a bow and arrow is pleading not guilty. Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, is scheduled to stand trial starting December 13 on one count of attempted murder. Law enforcement says Larson shot his female victim...
Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
KIMT
Mason City man gets probation for methamphetamine
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught twice for dealing meth means probation for a Mason City man. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a drug tax stamp violation.
KIMT
Minnesota man arrested on multiple warrants for burglary incident in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident in Winneshiek County on Monday. According to a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary in progress on 288th Avenue in Burr Oak Township. The burglary suspect had...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
