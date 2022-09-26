ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KIMT

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
KIMT

Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cody Ambrose, 27, had a felony warrant for his arrest and was spotted in a vehicle near the Quality Inn and Suites. After the vehicle stopped, Ambrose pushed officers away and fled on foot. At one point, an officer fell and struck their knees, wrist and arms on the concrete.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

1 arrested after Rochester residence hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has been arrested after a gunshot hit a dryer inside an occupied mobile home. Police said Thursday that Anthony Lindsey, 31, of Rochester, was in the home next door and was displaying a handgun when it accidentally fired. He's facing charges of a person ineligible...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting

Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City man pleads not guilty to starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a couple of late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. His trial is set to begin on November 1. Peyton is accused of setting two fires on...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Trial set for bow and arrow attempted murder in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting a woman with a bow and arrow is pleading not guilty. Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, is scheduled to stand trial starting December 13 on one count of attempted murder. Law enforcement says Larson shot his female victim...
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
RED WING, MN
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man gets probation for methamphetamine

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught twice for dealing meth means probation for a Mason City man. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a drug tax stamp violation.
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

