NBA
LIVE: Philadelphia 76ers Training Camp News and Updates (Sept. 29, 2022)
Check back with the Sixers throughout the week for live news and updates as the team's first practices together continue. Training camp for the 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers is officially underway in Charleston, South Carolina. Training Camp Voices | Day 2. TYRESE MAXEY. “This year, I’ve been trying to be more...
NBA
Timberwolves, Bally Sports North and WCCO Radio Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Bally Sports North, today announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. For the seventh consecutive year, all regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes 78 regular season games, which will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra, will also be streamed on the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. WCCO Radio will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.
NBA
Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France
Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
NBA
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
NBA Team Voting Efforts
The Milwaukee Bucks’ state-of-the-art downtown arena, will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. Pack the Vote provides nonpartisan voter education and looks to increase voter registration. The VOTE 76 Hub is a place with all the resources you need in order to cast your...
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
NBA
Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo
DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
NBA
Orlando Magic Coaches, Players Proud of Fellow Central Floridians for Compassion They’ve Shown in Wake of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO - Two weeks ago, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony went on a trip to Puerto Rico to relax a bit before the start of training camp. He intended on being there from Friday to Sunday but ended up getting stuck there for a few more days because of Hurricane Fiona, which wreaked havoc on the island.
Pelicans Preseason Roundtable | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games. They also discuss the expectations both locally and nationally for this season, the roles of rookies and second year players...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba and Generates Two Trade Exceptions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Sterling Brown, guard Trey Burke, forward Marquese Chriss and forward David Nwaba from the Houston Rockets, and generated two trade exceptions, in exchange for center Derrick Favors, forward Maurice Harkless, guard Ty Jerome, guard Théo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas
Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Takeaways with Wine and Gold Radio
Justin and Carter are joined by Rafa Hernandez-Brito and Joe Gabriele from Wine and Gold Radio to discuss their biggest takeaways from Cavaliers media day and react to Dean Wade's contract extension. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
2022-23 Roster Breakdown: The Wings
With the first Celtics preseason game just days away, it’s time that we break down the roster and give an idea of what the team’s depth chart will look like heading into the 2022-23 Season. Rather than classifying the players with the traditional 1, 2, 3, 4, and...
NBA
Family Matters
Unlike in previous seasons during the post-LeBron Era, the only rookie at this year’s Training Camp has the luxury of growing his game out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean Isaiah Mobley isn’t ready to start building his career as a Cavalier. The elder Mobley, who...
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022
Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Rookies to target in fantasy drafts
After a long offseason, the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is quickly closing in. With preseason games tipping off Friday, it’s officially time for managers to begin drafting teams, crafting fantasy basketball rankings and deciding which players to target and which to avoid. Each year, a key component...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls starting lineup thoughts, Drummond's role, and more
Tim Flynn: You know, of course, that your suggested starting lineup is not going to happen. There is zero chance of a healthy Vooch not starting. Also, Dragic might be the choice as starting PG but does he, despite his experience and toughness, offer more than a possibly noticeably improved Ayo? The biggest problem that Donovan has to solve – even though it is a lesser one as long as Ball is out – is how to divide the two guard 96 MPG among Zach, Ayo, Caruso, Dragic and White. Even if Zach’s PT is “reduced”, I cannot see it being less than 32 MPG most games. That leaves 64 minutes between 4 guys. If you start Dragic and give him the 24 MPG he has talked about possibly getting, with 40 MPG left, at least one of the other three guys will essentially be a benchwarmer. Caruso, of course not. Ayo, really? White, odd man out? If Lonzo makes it back healthy even by January, the glut of guards will be a real problem.
NBA
Clippers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms
Design brings back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms, which bring back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and the Los Angeles wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The Clippers will first wear the new Statement Edition uniforms on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN. A Clippers Statement Edition court featuring the Mister Cartoon-designed wordmark at center court will be used for the 10 home wear dates, which are most Wednesday and Thursday games played at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe A Mystery No More
With each practice, Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe becomes less of a mystery. Even though he practiced but didn’t play during his lone season at Kentucky, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and his staff were confident that they knew enough to take Sharpe, a 6-6 guard who grew up in Canada and played his prep ball in Arizona, with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 Draft, Portland’s highest selection since selecting Damian Lillard with the sixth pick of the 2012 Draft.
