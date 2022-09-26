Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Columbia accused of breaking into woman's home and assaulting her, running from police
A Columbia man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly breaking into woman’s home and assaulting her, then fleeing from police. Gregory Hayes, 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault, and attempting to escape from custody. According to court documents, Hayes went to a woman’s home on Claudell...
kjluradio.com
Former LU student sentenced to probation for incident involving a gun
A former Lincoln University student facing charges for a disturbance with a handgun pleads guilty. D’Andre Nutall, of St. Louis, pleaded down to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on both counts. Nutall and Malik McGhee-Polson, of Kansas City,...
krcgtv.com
Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon
A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Search underway for Pettis County man accused of seriously injuring elderly man
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Pettis County man accused of assaulting an elderly man in Hughesville. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old man was assaulted in the 700 block of Main Street on Sunday. The man remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have...
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
kjluradio.com
Convicted felon from Portland fires shotgun into two occupied trucks
A Callaway County man is facing numerous charges for firing a shotgun into two trucks parked near the Missouri River. Deputies were called to Rivers Edge RV Park and Campground in Portland early Sunday to investigate. Three men at the scene reported a man drove up to the campground and fired shots into two of their radiators, disabling their vehicles while they were still inside them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with two felonies. According to a probable cause statement, on September 23, Michelle Daniels knocked on the door of an individual and proceeded to strike the individual in the mouth. The individual and Daniels began to fight in the front yard of the residence and the victim called the Boonville Police Department.
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
abc17news.com
Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
KCTV 5
Grand jury indicts 8 former University of Missouri fraternity members
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Boone County grand jury indicted eight former members of a University of Missouri fraternity for a reported hazing incident that severely injured another student, leaving him blind and unable to walk. In total, 11 former fraternity members are facing criminal charges in connection to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man who skipped out on bond headed to prison on drug charge
A Sedalia man who skipped out on his bond is headed to prison on a drug charge. Shannon Holm, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance late last week. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Holm has been arrested in 2019 after police served a search...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to four years in prison on multi-county police pursuit charge
A Sedalia man is headed to prison on charges stemming from a 40-mile chase through three mid-Missouri counties. Paul Ramos, 33, pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest last week. He was sentenced to four years in prison on the tampering charge and two years on the resisting arrest charge but will serve the sentences simultaneously.
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
kjluradio.com
Cole County Sheriff's Department warns of jury duty scam
The Cole County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a jury duty scam. The department says callers are posing as deputies and informing residents they have missed court or jury duty. The scammers then tell victims they must pay with money orders or there will be a warrant issued for their arrest. Authorities say the scammers are pushy and can sound very convincing.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release it is receiving complaints about a scam residents. Scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as members of the Cole County Sheriff's Department and claiming potential victims missed jury duty or missed a court date before demanding money. The sheriff's office suggested The post Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0