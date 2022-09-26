A team of astronomers studying the gas surrounding a distant quasar believe it may carry remnants of one of the universe’s first stars. The first stars are known as Population III stars (the three star populations were named in the order they were observed, so the Population III stars are counterintuitively the earliest). These oldest stars are hypothetical at the moment and presumed long gone, as they would have been hundreds of times the mass of the Sun and would have burned out quickly.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO