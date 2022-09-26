Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Gizmodo
Florida's Shaky Insurance Market May Not Be Able to Handle Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has left much of southwest Florida a disaster zone, and the storm is on track to mess with one of the most volatile insurance markets in the country. Ian made landfall near Florida’s Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane, bringing huge storm surges and high winds. It has since degraded to a tropical storm, but despite the lower intensity, it is still predicted to flood parts of Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gizmodo
NASA and SpaceX Working to Boost Hubble to a Higher Orbit
NASA has signed an agreement with SpaceX to test the feasibility of using a commercial crew to raise the orbit of Hubble and extend its lifespan. The Hubble Space Telescope launched on April 24, 1990, and it has been delivering groundbreaking views of the cosmos ever since. The newly launched Webb telescope is cool and everything, but Hubble is the OG of space telescopes. Unfortunately, the aging telescope is set to retire by the end of the decade—that is unless SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft can give it a hand.
Gizmodo
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Is About to Make a Close Flyby of Icy Moon Europa
Juno has orbited Jupiter since July 2016, but on Thursday the spacecraft will turn its attention away from the gas giant to make a close approach to one of Jupiter’s most intriguing moons: Europa. Astrobiologists think it’s possible that the Galilean moon could host some form of life in a salty ocean beneath its frozen crust.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Gizmodo
Astronomers May Have Spotted the Remnants of One of the Earliest Stars
A team of astronomers studying the gas surrounding a distant quasar believe it may carry remnants of one of the universe’s first stars. The first stars are known as Population III stars (the three star populations were named in the order they were observed, so the Population III stars are counterintuitively the earliest). These oldest stars are hypothetical at the moment and presumed long gone, as they would have been hundreds of times the mass of the Sun and would have burned out quickly.
Gizmodo
2.5 Million Floridians Ordered to Evacuate as Hurricane Ian Intensifies to Category 3
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida’s west coast. The Category 3 storm is about 265 miles south of Sarasota, as of writing. It’s projected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane and to move north and northeast, making landfall on Florida’s west coast just south of Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to NOAA’s latest public advisory.
Gizmodo
Check Out Juno’s First Up-Close Images of Icy Europa
NASA’s Juno spacecraft completed its close flyby of Jupiter’s moon Europa on Thursday, and the first images from the maneuver have now arrived on Earth for your viewing pleasure. The images were taken yesterday at about 5:36 a.m. ET, from 219 miles above the moon’s surface. That makes...
Gizmodo
The Water-Lakes-on-Mars Debate Just Got More Interesting
Scientists have been arguing for years about ambiguous radar scans of Mars’ south pole. Do they reveal underground lakes of liquid water? Or something else? Two new papers out this week have added even more intrigue to the controversy. In 2018, a team of Italian scientists claimed to have...
Gizmodo
South Florida Shuts Down as Hurricane Ian Approaches
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian moved onshore to Sanibel and Captiva Islands off the coast of Southeast Florida at around noon on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said in an update. The Category 4 storm is expected to churn up the state over the next few days and has the potential to create “catastrophic damage” from high winds and “widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash, urban, and river flooding,” according to the NHC. Here’s how Florida is preparing for the storm.
