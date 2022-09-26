Read full article on original website
YouTube TV users can now subscribe to standalone networks without a base plan
This confirms reports that the company was looking to launch a YouTube channel store and join many other services that aggregate streaming subscriptions. Sling TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV offer standalone options. So, rather than spending $64.99 a month for the YouTube TV Base Plan that provides...
Google’s upcoming Maps feature will let you check out the ‘vibe’ of a neighborhood
Chris Phillips, the VP and GM of Geo at Google, told reporters during a briefing that the feature determines the vibe of a neighborhood by combining AI with local content from Maps users who add more than 20 million contributions to the map each day, including reviews, photos and videos.
Here are some of the cringiest revelations in the Elon Musk text dump
There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get down to it. ‘I kinda don’t think I should be the boss of anyone’. Elon Musk doesn’t want to be a boss. That’s a big revelation for someone who’s the CEO of more than a few companies.
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
TikTok breaks records as top grossing app in Q3, as overall app store revenue declines
These new findings, in a report published today by Sensor Tower, see TikTok again becoming the highest-grossing app in the world even as the overall market is seeing a slight decline. However, the report does combine TikTok revenue with its Chinese version, known as Douyin — so it’s technically the revenue generated by the two apps offering the same feature set of short-form, vertical videos — not one.
Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit
Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them. Pro tip: This is...
Square now supports Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones
The Jack Dorsey-led company said that merchants can open the Square POS app, initiate the sale and present the iPhone to customers to complete the payment. Block first launched this feature for merchants as a trial in June. Now, it is rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhones for all U.S.-based merchants.
Amazon’s Astro robot gets pet detection, home security updates and an SDK
Haje took a unit home and left the experience wondering, broadly, what Astro is for. The question of “why” is an important part of the review process, of course, and that import only increases as the price goes up. That is to say that a $1,000 product has a much larger burden of “why” to answer than a $100 or $10 one.
Here are all of the new features and updates coming to Google Maps
The company says all of the features announced today are part of its efforts to build a visual-first Maps experience to help users navigate the world more naturally. The upcoming Immersive View feature, which Google first announced at I/O in May, is designed to help you plan ahead and get a deeper understanding of a city before you visit it. Immersive view leverages a combination of computer vision and AI technology to fuse together Street view and aerial imagery with what the weather, traffic and crowds will be like on a given day and time. The feature allows users to explore by visually soaring over an area to see what it may look like. Using predictive modeling, Immersive view automatically learns historical trends to determine what an area will be like tomorrow, next week or even next mont.
Pitch Deck Teardown: Rokoko’s $3M strategic extension deck
That was the situation Danish animation and motion capture company Rokoko found itself in over the summer. I wrote about its $3 million strategic round that valued the company at $80 million — a round pulled together specifically to let Zepeto buy its way onto Rokoko’s cap table.
Make your very own AI-generated Pokémon-like creature
Now, there’s an AI generator for that. Justin Pinkney, a machine learning researcher at Lambda Labs, created a “text to Pokémon” generator by fine tuning Stable Diffusion, an AI image generator that functions in the same vein as DALL-E 2. Pinkney trained the AI model on...
Google Colaboratory launches a pay-as-you-go option, premium GPU access
Google says that the update won’t affect the free-of-charge Colab tier, which remains in its current form. The only material change is that users can buy access to compute in the form of “compute units,” starting at $9.99 for 100 units or $49.99 for 500. As Google...
Amazon’s latest Halo device is a bedside sleep tracker
At today’s big virtual event, Amazon added a new product to the line. The Halo Rise is a sleep tracker, though it swaps the whole wearable thing for a design that sits on a bedside table. It’s not dissimilar from Google’s most recent Nest Hub in that respect — though the $129 Rise is very much purpose built.
Amazon debuts new Echo devices, including Echo Studio with spatial audio
The Echo Studio — which now comes in a new color, Glacier White — isn’t getting hardware-level improvements. Instead, an over-the-air upgrade will bring spatial audio processing technology that builds on Amazon’s 3D audio to existing Echo Studio devices, designed to offer greater “width” and clarity than standard stereo audio. (Spatial audio is a feature of the Amazon Music Unlimited service, which costs $8.99 a month.) The smart speaker’s frequency range extension tech, another new addition via forthcoming new software, ostensibly delivers better playback performance by improving the mid-range clarity and deepening the bass.
Google to launch its image and text-based ‘Multisearch Near Me’ local search feature in the U.S.
The capability builds on Google’s A.I.-powered “multisearch” feature introduced in April, which let users combine a photo and text to craft custom searches, initially around shopping for apparel. For instance, you could search Google using a photo of a dress but then type in the word “green” to limit search results to just those where the dress was available in that specific color.
The new Echo Dot is also an Eero
The new Dot and other Echo products were announced at Amazon’s hardware event today; the Dot has been lightly redesigned with a better speaker and a couple monster-themed prints for the ones that go in the kids’ room. No one really expects such a small device to offer...
