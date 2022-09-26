Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian to lash Carolina coast: What to know about the major storm
Hurricane Ian was moving north on Friday, with its sights set on the Carolinas after tearing through Florida. Life-threatening storm surge is expected on the coast.
Hurricane Fiona: What’s The FL Forecast After Puerto Rico Pummeled?
While Florida managed to dodge another hurricane this season, residents of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic aren’t so lucky. The Category 1 storm has 85 mph winds Monday, but is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday with winds over 111 mph, forecasters said. The latest update...
Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm, heads for Bermuda
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains and triggering floods on the Caribbean archipelago after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
BBC
Hurricane Fiona: Satellite images show devastation in Atlantic Canada
Pictures reveal the devastating damage that Storm Fiona has caused in eastern Canada's coastal communities. The "historic" storm touched parts of five provinces over the weekend, bringing with it torrential rain and hurricane-force winds of up to 160km/h (100mph). The Canadian Space Agency has released satellite images showing the devastation...
Storm Fiona - live: Hurricane continues to ravage Canada as death toll rises to 16 in Puerto Rico
Fiona made landfall in Canada on Saturday morning after taking 16 lives in Puerto Rico.The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, first barrelled into the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia, with heavy rain drenching the region and hurricane-strength winds downing power lines and trees.As Fiona continued on its destructive path through Canada’s eastern seaboard throughout the day, around a dozen homes were washed out to sea off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.In one terrifying ordeal, a woman had to be rescued from the water when her home collapsed into the sea...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Tropical storms Hermine and Ian form. Here’s what the forecast shows
Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the west coast of Africa on Friday, shortly followed by Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea, becoming the eighth and ninth tropical storms of the 2022 Atlantic season.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies, Florida's West Coast at Risk
The recent storm threat may follow an "unusual route" into Florida. The storm, which is intensifying, is on schedule to travel from the Caribbean to Florida's west coast, which is an uncommon but not unheard-of route. We review six of the most powerful storms to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Extreme...
Hurricane Ian: N.J. sends National Guard to Florida after huge storm slams U.S.
New Jersey is sending 135 members of its National Guard to Florida, along with more than three dozen military and support vehicles, after Hurricane Ian devastated the state and knocked out power to millions of people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday morning. The news comes after Ian made landfall Wednesday...
Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next
About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
Gizmodo
New York to Ban New Gas-Powered Vehicles, Following California's Lead
New York is following in California’s tire treads, making drastic moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Empire State will entirely ban the purchase of new petroleum-powered cars by 2035. “With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the...
As Hurricane Ian pounds Florida, Mass. hospitals found vulnerable to storms
Hospitals in the Bay State within 10 miles of the Atlantic Coast are among the most at-risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, a new study says. The publishing of the study on Thursday coincided with one of the largest storms to ever hit Florida. Officials were still assessing the damage from the monster storm, but The New York Times reports that some areas recorded downpours of more than 12 feet, over 2.5 million residents were without power, and President Joe Biden declared the storm a major disaster so that federal agencies could assist with the recovery efforts.
Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a Category 5 – only 4 other storms have done that in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength...
