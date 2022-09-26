Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway Set for Closure Friday evening, Through the Weekend
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend — for the second time in less than a month — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays in the construction zone.
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
mynewsla.com
Final Approval of Ban on Camps Along Santa Ana River Bottom Set for Tuesday
An ordinance making homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be adopted by the City Council Tuesday. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, has been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions,...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm
(CNS) – A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Menifee
A man lost control of his motorcycle in Menifee Thursday, struck a curb, was thrown off and critically injured. Menifee Police Department officers responded about 5:50 a.m. to the area of Menifee Road and Scott Road, near Woodbine Park, on reports of the collision and found the man down at the scene.
Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding
As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
onscene.tv
Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim
09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in DUI Collision Dies, Suspect in Custody
A woman gravely injured in a three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection died from her injuries, and the suspected drunken driver who caused the crash was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
mynewsla.com
Hikers Stranded on Mountain Trail near Idyllwild, Requiring Rescue
Two hikers became stranded on a mountain trail east of Idyllwild Wednesday, possibly suffering from exhaustion or other health impediments, requiring fire crews to mount a rescue operation. The “hikers down” report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San...
menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
