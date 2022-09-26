Read full article on original website
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Snatching Their Child
A Jan. 30 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her San Jacinto home and fleeing to Las Vegas, where he was apprehended holding his and the victim’s 2-year-old son. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 43, of Lake Elsinore allegedly killed...
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
Man Suspected of Severely Assaulting His Elderly Mom
A 51-year-old man suspected of assaulting his mother and inflicting life-threatening injuries during an attack at her San Jacinto home was at large Friday, with investigators asking the public for help locating him. Pasqual Carlos allegedly perpetrated the assault shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North...
Man in Alleged 7-Eleven Burglary In Desert Hot Springs Pleads Not Guilty
A 27-year-old man suspected of stealing about $13,000 worth of items from a convenience store in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jacques Carnel Coleman was charged with two felony counts, one each of burglary and grand theft of over $950, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to both counts Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Domestic Violence Suspect in Alleged Indio Pursuit Pleads Not Guilty
A domestic violence suspect who allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram sheriff’s vehicles during the pursuit pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges. Jose Lopez Jr., 35, was charged with five felony counts — one each of stalking, criminal threats to cause death or great...
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
Coachella Man Arrested in Connection with Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle
A Coachella man was arrested Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Theft of Power Tools from La Quinta Business
A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of theft and resisting a peace officer, according to Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Injured in DUI Collision Dies, Suspect in Custody
A woman gravely injured in a three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection died from her injuries, and the suspected drunken driver who caused the crash was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. The...
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Menifee
A man lost control of his motorcycle in Menifee Thursday, struck a curb, was thrown off and critically injured. Menifee Police Department officers responded about 5:50 a.m. to the area of Menifee Road and Scott Road, near Woodbine Park, on reports of the collision and found the man down at the scene.
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm
A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast of Interstate 10,...
