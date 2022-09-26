A 27-year-old man suspected of stealing about $13,000 worth of items from a convenience store in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jacques Carnel Coleman was charged with two felony counts, one each of burglary and grand theft of over $950, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to both counts Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO