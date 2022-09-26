Beckett DeJean ignores comparisons to brother Cooper while quarterbacking OABCIG football

SPIRIT LAKE — Friday night’s high school football game between Spirit Lake and OABCIG did not go according to plan, at least for Falcons quarterback Beckett DeJean.

The senior is one of the top quarterbacks in Class 2A – second in passing touchdowns and fourth in passing yards – and his team is one of the best programs in the district through five games.

But Friday, well, it was a rare off night for DeJean.

He threw three interceptions – after throwing zero through the first four games of the season. DeJean threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns but was held to just two rushing yards. His 8.5 tackles were the second-highest on the team against Spirit Lake.

But DeJean is bigger than just one game. Because the middle of three DeJean brothers is working to uphold the family name while creating a path of his own in football.

First came Cooper, then came Beckett

The DeJean name is pretty popular in Iowa this year.

In Ida Grove – a western Iowa town of less than 2,000 that is home to OABCIG High School – Beckett DeJean has high hopes of sending the Falcons to the state championship in football.

Four hours away, in Iowa City, Cooper DeJean has created a reputation of his own as one of the top players on the University of Iowa football team this season. His 45-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. Rutgers on Saturday was celebrated in living rooms across the state.

And while Beckett and Cooper have a great relationship, the older of the two brothers acknowledges how his younger sibling wants to be his own person.

“He kind of made it known that he doesn’t want to be compared to me because we’re two different players, two different people,” Cooper DeJean told the Register.

Still, it’s hard for Beckett to escape that comparison. Early in Friday’s game between OABCIG and Spirit Lake, DeJean ran for 10-plus yards to pick up a first down. The public-address announcer first referred to Beckett as Cooper before correcting himself.

But even with all the comparisons, the younger DeJean has deftly filled the gap left by Cooper’s graduation. And he knows that playing beside his older brother for two seasons helped him become the football player he is today.

“Just trying to figure out what my play style was during the years that he was there and being able to watch him play helped me kind of mold my game to where it is now,” Beckett said. “(I) learned more of the ins and outs of the offense and all that, and we’ve really come together over the last couple years.”

OABCIG (the letters stand for the towns of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek and Ida Grove) is headed into the final set of football games in the Beckett DeJean era, and the senior quarterback has already made an impact on the Falcons. Last season, he threw for 2,955 yards and 30 touchdowns.

This season, DeJean already has 1,007 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He's added 328 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

After winning the Class 1A state title as a sophomore and leading the Falcons to the Class 2A quarterfinals as a junior — where OABCIG lost to eventual state champions Southeast Valley — DeJean is poised to help his team make another playoff run this season.

Could Beckett end up at Iowa?

Even with the DeJean brothers playing football on opposite sides of the state, they’ve managed to keep up with each other’s high school and football careers.

Cooper said he gets out to games when he can and he watches the live-streamed games on the Fridays that he’s busy with Iowa football. It’s allowed him the opportunity to see his brother’s growth.

“He’s becoming a leader, he’s becoming really vocal on the football field,” Cooper said. “I’m just really happy to see his energy that he brings out on the field. He plays hard. I saw that even when he was a sophomore.

“On the defensive side, just how hard he played, how tough he is. I know he’s worked hard to be able to do all of those things. I think he’s got a lot more to show on the football field.”

And on the days after high school football games, Beckett is typically keeping up with what Iowa football does that Saturday. One of those days this month was more special than all the others.

On the same day as the Iowa vs. Iowa State game – Sept. 10 – DeJean shared that he received a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa while on his visit to Kinnick Stadium.

“That kind of came out of nowhere,” Beckett said. “Honestly, I wasn’t really expecting much on that visit.”

It was a moment that Beckett got to share with his brother, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

“I was kind of bummed after the game,” Cooper said. “But when he told me about it, I just got really excited and happy for him. I think being able to play with him again would be really awesome, especially at Iowa, where we both grew up cheering for as kids together.”

DeJean isn’t locked into the Hawkeyes just yet, though. He holds offers from Grand View, Minnesota State, Northwestern University, Sioux Falls and Upper Iowa. All the teams he’s talked to, Iowa included, want the do-it-all high school player at defensive back.

That decision will come later in the season, when DeJean is done focusing on OABCIG football. That’s the main priority for the senior right now: getting his team back to the Class 2A championship.

As for the line of DeJean brothers finding success in western Iowa, it most likely won’t end with Beckett. Jaxx DeJean, an eighth-grader, has the potential to continue what his older brothers built, and he might have to deal with comparisons to two siblings rather than just one.

