Comer, GA

Comer man seriously burned in gasoline fire, second Comer person burned this month

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Two weeks after a Comer teen was severely burned by a fiery explosion in a trash fire, a Comer man was severely burned in a gasoline-stoked fire explosion in a brush fire, according to a Madison County sheriff’s report.

In both instances, the victims were transferred to burn units due to the seriousness of their injuries.

The most recent case occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sept. 21 along Kudzu Road, a dead end road located off Georgia Highway 72 east of Comer.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived to find that Carlton Volunteer Fire Department personnel were on scene with the severely burned man, but had the fire under control.

Fire officials reported to the deputy that the man was attempting to light a large brush pile with gasoline when he was burned. The man was transported by Life Flight to a burn unit.

“He had substantial burns,” sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton said Monday.

Patton warned that setting fires with highly combustible gasoline is dangerous.

“That’s usually a mistake,” he said. “You put it on a brush pile and if you don’t burn it right away, it settles and will pretty much explode when you put fire to it.”

On Sept. 6, a teen and her boyfriend were burning trash outside her home when a container of a flammable substance in the trash pile exploded, sending fire into her face and body, according to a report.

Life Flight could not be used that evening due to weather conditions, but she was later transferred from an Athens hospital to a burn unit in Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office.

