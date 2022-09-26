High school football: See which Florida games are postponed, canceled due to Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian draws closer to the Sunshine State , the storm is also threatening to shake up Florida's high school sports schedule.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center included the majority of Florida — with the exception of the southeastern coast and the extreme western tip of the Panhandle along the Alabama border — within its cone of uncertainty. NHC forecasters report that computer models continue to differ in the size, intensity, landfall time and ultimate course of the hurricane.
The hurricane is expected to prompt numerous postponements and cancellations for sports, with school buildings converting to emergency shelters in many counties.
What does this mean for high school sports across Florida? It's complicated.
Because Sept. 26-30 is Week 6 of the football season, most of the state's teams are scheduled to play district games this week. Under Florida High School Athletic Association rules, any postponed district games must be made up, which could leave some teams playing on unfamiliar dates.
ALACHUA COUNTY
Bell at Seven Rivers Christian — moved to Monday, 6 p.m.
Chiefland at Trenton, 7:30 p.m. — cancelled
Columbia at Orange Park — postponed, make-up TBD
Eastside at North Marion — moved to 6:30 p.m. Monday
Gibbs at Hawthorne — moved to Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Branford — postponed, make-up TBD
Newberry at Williston — moved to Monday, 7 p.m.
Oak Hall at Bronson — moved to Monday, 6 p.m.
BAKER COUNTY
West Nassau at Baker County, postponed tentatively to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
BRADFORD COUNTY
Bradford at Keystone Heights, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
BREVARD COUNTY
Melbourne at Harmony, rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Viera at Heritage, rescheduled for Oct. 21
Astronaut at Palm Bay, rescheduled for Monday or Oct. 17, TBD
Halifax Academy at Holy Trinity, rescheduled for Monday at 6
Father Lopez at Melbourne Central Catholic, postponed TBD
CLAY COUNTY
SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
Florida Deaf at St. Johns Country Day (8-man), postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Columbia at Orange Park, postponed to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (at Ridgeview)
Bradford at Keystone Heights, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Creekside at Oakleaf, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6
Fleming Island at Bartram Trail, postponed to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7
Ridgeview at Middleburg, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Columbia at Orange Park, postponed to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (moved to Ridgeview)
DUVAL COUNTY
SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY-FRIDAY, EVENTS CANCELED WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
Bishop Kenny at Wolfson, postponed at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Bolles at Episcopal, postponed to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Deltona Trinity Christian at Eagle's View, postponed, date TBD
Englewood at First Coast, postponed to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Harvest Community at Cedar Creek Christian, canceled
Impact Christian at TDH Academy, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Mandarin at Lake Mary, canceled
North Florida Educational Institute at Hamilton County, postponed, date TBD
Parker at Fletcher, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Ribault at Jackson, postponed to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4
Riverside at Raines, postponed to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Sandalwood at Nease, postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4
Trinity Christian at Christ's Church, postponed, date TBD
University Christian at Providence, moved up to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
White at Madison County, postponed, date TBD
Young Kids in Motion at Jordan Christian Prep, postponed, date TBD
Zarephath Academy at West Oaks Academy, postponed, date TBD
FLAGLER COUNTY
Flagler Palm Coast at Ponte Vedra, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
St. Augustine at Matanzas, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
LAKE/SUMTER COUNTIES
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Oviedo Master’s Academy, to be rescheduled.
East Ridge at Fivay, cancelled.
Union County at Wildwood, postponed.
Eustis at The Villages Charter: cancelled.
First Academy of Leesburg vs. Cornerstone Charter: cancelled.
Lake Minneola vs. West Port: moved to Oct. 10.
Leesburg at Tavares: cancelled
South Lake vs. Ocala Forest: rescheduled.
South Sumter at Crystal River: rescheduled.
Umatilla at Mount Dora: cancelled.
LEON COUNTY
Tallahassee Lincoln at Colquitt County, moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28
LEE COUNTY
SFCA at Moore Haven, moved to Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
Canterbury at Keswick Christian postponed
Bradenton St. Stephen’s at Gateway Charter postponed
MADISON COUNTY
White at Madison County, postponed, date TBD
MARION COUNTY
Eastside at North Marion: Game will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Brooksville Hernando at Dunnellon: Rescheduled to Tuesday Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Weir at Port Orange Atlantic, rescheduled for Oct. 3.
Vanguard at Belleview, Rescheduled to Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
St. Augustine St. Joseph Academy at Ocala Trinity Catholic: To be rescheduled per Trinity Catholic.
Forest at Groveland South Lake: Rescheduled for Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.
West Port at Lake Minneola: Game rescheduled for Oct. 10.
Lake Weir at Port Orange Atlantic: Moves to 7 p.m. Oct. 3.
NASSAU COUNTY
SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Beachside at Hilliard, canceled
Fernandina Beach at Yulee, postponed to Monday, Oct. 24
West Nassau at Baker County, postponed tentatively to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Schools closed Tuesday-Thursday; no decision yet regarding Friday games
PUTNAM COUNTY
Pierson Taylor at Crescent City, postponed to Monday, Oct. 3
Tocoi Creek at Palatka, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
Beachside at Hilliard, canceled
Creekside at Oakleaf, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6
Florida Deaf at St. Johns Country Day (8-man), postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Gainesville at Menendez, moved up to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Tocoi Creek at Palatka, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Flagler Palm Coast at Ponte Vedra, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Fleming Island at Bartram Trail, postponed to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7
Sandalwood at Nease, postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4
St. Augustine at Matanzas, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
St. Joseph Academy at Ocala Trinity Catholic, postponed, to be rescheduled per Trinity Catholic.
SUWANNEE COUNTY
Taylor County at Suwannee, postponed, date TBD
TAYLOR COUNTY
Taylor County at Suwannee, postponed, date TBD
UNION COUNTY
Union County at Wildwood, postponed, date TBD.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
All after-school activities canceled from Wednesday through remainder of the week
Lake Weir at Atlantic, moved to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Deltona at Seabreeze, moved to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
New Smyrna Beach at University, moved to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Pine Ridge at Mainland, postponed, date TBD
Spruce Creek at DeLand, moved to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Pierson Taylor at Crescent City, postponed to Monday, Oct. 3
Deltona Trinity Christian at Eagle's View, postponed, date TBD
Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/ .
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: See which Florida games are postponed, canceled due to Hurricane Ian
