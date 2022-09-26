High school football: See which Florida games are postponed, canceled due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian draws closer to the Sunshine State , the storm is also threatening to shake up Florida's high school sports schedule.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center included the majority of Florida — with the exception of the southeastern coast and the extreme western tip of the Panhandle along the Alabama border — within its cone of uncertainty. NHC forecasters report that computer models continue to differ in the size, intensity, landfall time and ultimate course of the hurricane.

The hurricane is expected to prompt numerous postponements and cancellations for sports, with school buildings converting to emergency shelters in many counties.

Where will Ian hit?: Venice now looks like Florida landfall for shifting Hurricane Ian

Live updates: Hurricane Ian's path, predictions and Florida Gov. DeSantis' latest

10 burning questions: What have we learned from Florida high school football in 2022 so far?

What does this mean for high school sports across Florida? It's complicated.

Because Sept. 26-30 is Week 6 of the football season, most of the state's teams are scheduled to play district games this week. Under Florida High School Athletic Association rules, any postponed district games must be made up, which could leave some teams playing on unfamiliar dates.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Bell at Seven Rivers Christian — moved to Monday, 6 p.m.

Chiefland at Trenton, 7:30 p.m. — cancelled

Columbia at Orange Park — postponed, make-up TBD

Eastside at North Marion — moved to 6:30 p.m. Monday

Gibbs at Hawthorne — moved to Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Branford — postponed, make-up TBD

Newberry at Williston — moved to Monday, 7 p.m.

Oak Hall at Bronson — moved to Monday, 6 p.m.

Keep track: Hurricane Ian forces Week 6 schedule changes in Gainesville area

BAKER COUNTY

West Nassau at Baker County, postponed tentatively to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

BRADFORD COUNTY

Bradford at Keystone Heights, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

BREVARD COUNTY

Melbourne at Harmony, rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Viera at Heritage, rescheduled for Oct. 21

Astronaut at Palm Bay, rescheduled for Monday or Oct. 17, TBD

Halifax Academy at Holy Trinity, rescheduled for Monday at 6

Father Lopez at Melbourne Central Catholic, postponed TBD

CLAY COUNTY

SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Florida Deaf at St. Johns Country Day (8-man), postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Columbia at Orange Park, postponed to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (at Ridgeview)

Bradford at Keystone Heights, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Creekside at Oakleaf, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Fleming Island at Bartram Trail, postponed to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7

Ridgeview at Middleburg, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Columbia at Orange Park, postponed to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (moved to Ridgeview)

DUVAL COUNTY

SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY-FRIDAY, EVENTS CANCELED WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

Bishop Kenny at Wolfson, postponed at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Bolles at Episcopal, postponed to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Deltona Trinity Christian at Eagle's View, postponed, date TBD

Englewood at First Coast, postponed to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Harvest Community at Cedar Creek Christian, canceled

Impact Christian at TDH Academy, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Mandarin at Lake Mary, canceled

North Florida Educational Institute at Hamilton County, postponed, date TBD

Parker at Fletcher, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Ribault at Jackson, postponed to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4

Riverside at Raines, postponed to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Sandalwood at Nease, postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4

Trinity Christian at Christ's Church, postponed, date TBD

University Christian at Providence, moved up to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

White at Madison County, postponed, date TBD

Young Kids in Motion at Jordan Christian Prep, postponed, date TBD

Zarephath Academy at West Oaks Academy, postponed, date TBD

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler Palm Coast at Ponte Vedra, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

St. Augustine at Matanzas, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

LAKE/SUMTER COUNTIES

Mount Dora Christian Academy at Oviedo Master’s Academy, to be rescheduled.

East Ridge at Fivay, cancelled.

Union County at Wildwood, postponed.

Eustis at The Villages Charter: cancelled.

First Academy of Leesburg vs. Cornerstone Charter: cancelled.

Lake Minneola vs. West Port: moved to Oct. 10.

Leesburg at Tavares: cancelled

Lake and Sumter sports: How Hurricane Ian is affecting high school football games

South Lake vs. Ocala Forest: rescheduled.

South Sumter at Crystal River: rescheduled.

Umatilla at Mount Dora: cancelled.

LEON COUNTY

Tallahassee Lincoln at Colquitt County, moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

LEE COUNTY

SFCA at Moore Haven, moved to Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Canterbury at Keswick Christian postponed

Bradenton St. Stephen’s at Gateway Charter postponed

More from Southwest Florida: Lee, Collier counties postpone Friday high school football games with Hurricane Ian looming

MADISON COUNTY

White at Madison County, postponed, date TBD

MARION COUNTY

Eastside at North Marion: Game will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Brooksville Hernando at Dunnellon: Rescheduled to Tuesday Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Weir at Port Orange Atlantic, rescheduled for Oct. 3.

Vanguard at Belleview, Rescheduled to Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

St. Augustine St. Joseph Academy at Ocala Trinity Catholic: To be rescheduled per Trinity Catholic.

Week 6 changes: How Hurricane Ian is impacting Marion County high school football schedule

Forest at Groveland South Lake: Rescheduled for Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

West Port at Lake Minneola: Game rescheduled for Oct. 10.

Lake Weir at Port Orange Atlantic: Moves to 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

NASSAU COUNTY

SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Beachside at Hilliard, canceled

Fernandina Beach at Yulee, postponed to Monday, Oct. 24

West Nassau at Baker County, postponed tentatively to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Schools closed Tuesday-Thursday; no decision yet regarding Friday games

PUTNAM COUNTY

Pierson Taylor at Crescent City, postponed to Monday, Oct. 3

Tocoi Creek at Palatka, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Beachside at Hilliard, canceled

Creekside at Oakleaf, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Florida Deaf at St. Johns Country Day (8-man), postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Gainesville at Menendez, moved up to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

Tocoi Creek at Palatka, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Flagler Palm Coast at Ponte Vedra, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Fleming Island at Bartram Trail, postponed to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7

Sandalwood at Nease, postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4

St. Augustine at Matanzas, postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

St. Joseph Academy at Ocala Trinity Catholic, postponed, to be rescheduled per Trinity Catholic.

SUWANNEE COUNTY

Taylor County at Suwannee, postponed, date TBD

TAYLOR COUNTY

Taylor County at Suwannee, postponed, date TBD

UNION COUNTY

Union County at Wildwood, postponed, date TBD.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

All after-school activities canceled from Wednesday through remainder of the week

Lake Weir at Atlantic, moved to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Deltona at Seabreeze, moved to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

New Smyrna Beach at University, moved to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Pine Ridge at Mainland, postponed, date TBD

Spruce Creek at DeLand, moved to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Pierson Taylor at Crescent City, postponed to Monday, Oct. 3

Deltona Trinity Christian at Eagle's View, postponed, date TBD

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/ .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: See which Florida games are postponed, canceled due to Hurricane Ian