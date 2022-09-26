Florida State football: Hurricane Ian could impact Seminoles' upcoming home game vs. Wake Forest

Whether Florida State will play its upcoming home football game against Wake Forest as currently scheduled could come into question with Hurricane Ian looming .

The tropical storm is forecast to reach Category 4 status and could threaten the Big Bend and Florida Coast . It was forecast Monday to hit its peak intensity over the next 36 hours, becoming a major hurricane (Category 3) by the time it reaches Western Cuba.

While the ultimate destination remains unclear, much of Florida, including the Panhandle, is inside the five-day cone of uncertainty.

Which has prompted the No. 23 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) to prepare for all possibilities before hosting the No. 22 Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) in Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

“Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday,” FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”

The Seminoles (Oct. 22) do not share an off week with Wake Forest (Oct. 15).

But theoretically, the ACC could reshuffle its scheduling and have this game played on Oct. 22. Or the ACC could move Saturday's game to a different location.

The Demon Deacons host Boston College on Oct. 22 and shares an Oct. 15 bye week with them. So the ACC could move Wake Forest/Boston College to Oct. 15 and FSU/Wake Forest to Oct. 22, if necessary.

FSU announced Monday afternoon that its classes are canceled from Tuesday to Friday and that campus is closed for business Thursday and Friday. The FSU alumni association has postponed this week's events and activities involving homecoming between Thursday and Sunday, to April 2023.

Seminole head coach Mike Norvell said he’s preparing for the Demon Deacons as he normally would. They typically practice each morning between Tuesday and Friday on game weeks.

“Michael Alford, the administration and university was in conversations with the ACC last night about having alternate plans ready,” Norvell said. “It’s something we talked with the team about last night. Nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on, but we are prepping for this game.

“We will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that. But right now, that’s all of our focus, making sure all of our guys understand that we will always have a plan for them.

“And obviously, just our thoughts with everybody in this state with the potential of what is coming. Our thoughts and prayers with all that is coming toward the end of the week.”

Norvell did not disclose when a decision would need to be made on the game.

“That is for the administration, conference and everybody – they are controlling that,” Norvell said. “I don’t have any control of it. So I’m just going to focus on making sure our guys are prepared for tomorrow. I trust our administration, all the planning and everybody who is tracking that situation.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee and said Ian is approximately 500 miles wide.

“Floridians up and down the Gulf Coast should feel the impacts of this,” DeSantis said. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point. The impacts are going to be far and wide.”

FSU football injury updates

FSU wide receiver Darion Williamson made the most of his limited action against Boston College last Saturday.

Even though he played just eight snaps in the Seminoles’ 44-14 win over the Eagles, including five passing plays, Williamson recorded a game-high 98 yards on five catches. He entered the game with just 135 career receiving yards.

Williamson permanently left the game, though, and entered the injury tent at one point. Norvell said he will continue to monitor how Williamson progresses this week and that he’s hopeful he will be available to play against Wake Forest.

He did not disclose the nature of Williamson's injury.

“Even if not, there are a lot of things that he should be very confident in by what he has been able to do,” Norvell said. “I think he’s got a great future in front of him, and it’s definitely exciting seeing him make those plays.”

Norvell did not provide any other injury updates after FSU was without three starters and other key players against Boston College.

Left tackle Robert Scott Jr. (lower right leg), defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (lower right leg) and defensive end Jared Verse (left knee) were the sidelined starters. Scott and Lovett were seen wearing a boot around their right foot before the game.

Two backups – center Thomas Shrader (unspecified reason) and linebacker Amari Gainer (undisclosed injury) – also were not dressed out. Wide receivers Winston Wright (car accident) and Ja’Khi Douglas (undisclosed injury) remained sidelined after suffering injuries before the season.

Offensive linemen Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles, linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and walk-on running back CJ Campbell are out for the season with undisclosed injuries.

NC State kickoff time announced

FSU has yet another night game coming up.

The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles will play their Oct. 8 road game at NC State at either 7:30 p.m. (ABC) or 8 p.m. (ACC Network). The time of the game and TV designation will be decided after this weekend’s college football games.

All four of FSU’s games so far have started at night.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM.

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

