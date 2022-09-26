ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 involved in a helicopter accident Monday, no serious injuries reported

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Two people were in a helicopter Monday morning when it had a "hard landing" in the Salt River Indian Community, according to the Salt River Police Department.

Neither of the individuals in the helicopter were seriously injured.

The Salt River Fire Department provided emergency first aid on the scene, and the incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

