Wever, IA

Alliant Energy to host informational meeting for 870-acre Wever Solar Project

By Staff reports
 4 days ago

Alliant Energy plans to build a 150-megawatt, 870-acre solar field near Wever.

The proposed Wever Solar Project, which will include a 75-megawatt battery energy storage system, will be located north of Iowa Fertilizer Co. and south of the Skunk River.

Twenty-four property owners will be impacted by the project, but eminent domain has not been used. All land for this project already has been leased through voluntary agreements.

Morgan Hawk, a spokesperson for Alliant, said the company's relationships landowners interested in participating in the project helped to make Wever an ideal place for it, as does the area's topography, low environmental concerns and close proximity to an electrical transmission circuit.

A public informational meeting about the project will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 4901 Ave. O in Fort Madison.

During the meeting, representatives from Alliant Energy will share details and answer questions about the proposed Wever Solar Project.

“Led by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, our transition to renewable energy enhances the economic and environmental health of the communities we serve,” said Justin Foss, strategic project manager at Alliant Energy, in a news release. “Renewable energy is cost-effective, contributes to a cleaner environment and acts as an economic catalyst by creating jobs, providing income to participating landowners and attracting new businesses to communities.”

After the informational meeting, Alliant will apply for a generating certificate from the Iowa Utilities Board, which is required for the project to be constructed.

The proposed Wever Solar Project will be owned and operated by Alliant Energy.

If approved by the IUB, construction on the Wever Solar Project may begin as early as summer of 2023, with construction lasting up to 18 months.

Residents who have a question about the project and are unable to attend the informational meeting can email Alliant Energy by using the “Contact Us” form at alliantenergy.com/solar.

