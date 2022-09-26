2-year-old dies after neighbors find him in their pool, Tennessee deputies say

A 2-year-old boy died after neighbors found him unresponsive in their pool, Tennessee officials said.

The child was in the water for an unknown amount of time before his neighbors discovered him and called for help on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders tried to revive the boy, who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He later died, officials wrote in a news release.

Now, deputies are investigating the incident, which was reported as a possible drowning. Officials responded at about 1:15 p.m. to the call on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston, roughly 45 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

The sheriff’s office in its news release didn’t reveal how the toddler may have gotten into the pool.

“No further information will be released at this time, as this incident remains under investigation,” officials wrote.

