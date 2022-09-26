ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, TN

2-year-old dies after neighbors find him in their pool, Tennessee deputies say

By Simone Jasper
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A 2-year-old boy died after neighbors found him unresponsive in their pool, Tennessee officials said.

The child was in the water for an unknown amount of time before his neighbors discovered him and called for help on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders tried to revive the boy, who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He later died, officials wrote in a news release.

Now, deputies are investigating the incident, which was reported as a possible drowning. Officials responded at about 1:15 p.m. to the call on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston, roughly 45 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

The sheriff’s office in its news release didn’t reveal how the toddler may have gotten into the pool.

“No further information will be released at this time, as this incident remains under investigation,” officials wrote.

‘Hero’ coach drowns saving child after football practice, Tennessee police say

Empty boat going in circles on lake leads officers to body under water, TN officials say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
434
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy