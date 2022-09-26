ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen mysterious backwoods road post leads to speculation of new album

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Where does this road lead to?

Bruce Springsteen ’s social media posted a mysterious picture of a two-lane backwoods road on Monday, Sept. 26.

What does it mean?

“Flamingo Lane,” Ed Kaz said on Twitter.

“Thunder Road” tweeted another fan.

“Can I hitchhike? Can’t afford this ride,” tweeted another fan, obviously still stinging from the increase of Springsteen ticket prices for the upcoming E Street Band tour.

Related: Bruce Springsteen, management knew Ticketmaster dynamic pricing would escalate prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5n08_0iAwJtHZ00

The image is certainly mysterious, but it does remind one of the backstreets of Monmouth County, where many of the Boss’ early songs were set. The last time Springsteen’s social media posted a random, artistically rendered pic was as a tease for the solo album “Western Stars” in 2019.

"New album imminent (as mentioned by Jan Wenner recently)," commented a fan on the Monday road post. Springsteen and the E Street Band's last release was "Letter to You" in 2020.

More: Tour the Jersey Shore spots the Boss made famous

Could something similar be in the works now? Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner disclosed that he’s currently listening to a new Springsteen album that’s due to be released in the fall, according to a Billboard interview with the publisher.

Wenner called the album “stunning” in the article.

Yet, there was no mention of an upcoming Springsteen album during the Boss' conversation with Wenner on Sept. 13, at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

So, where will this road lead us? Wherever it goes, there’s no stopping now.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers music and entertainment for the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

