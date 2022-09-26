ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Greensboro, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
The Georgia Sun

2022 Brew Moon Fest comes to Alpharetta on Saturday

ALPHARETTA — Downtown Alpharetta’s streets will turn into a dance floor during the 2022 Brew Moon Fest in Alpharetta. This award-winning, bi-annual event invites attendees to enjoy live music, delicious bites, and sip on refreshing drinks from local favorites like Jekyll Brewing Company. The bites, brews and tunes...
ALPHARETTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Dj#Business Industry#Linus Business#Simply Southern#The Outlet Shoppes#Wrangler#American#Western#Southern Located#Lenscrafters#Produc
The Georgia Sun

Job Perks: DeKalb County jailers can get take-home electric vehicles

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program that will provide take-home electric vehicles to DeKalb County jailers. Sheriff Melody Maddox handed the keys to new Chevy BOLT electric vehicles to two current detention officers yesterday, launching a program that will include a fleet of up to 150 take-home electric vehicles for employee use at the 24-hour facility.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Georgia Sun

Roswell apartment fire displaces 22 residents

The Scoop: A fire broke out at the Rosemont Apartments in Roswell at about 8:22 p.m. Saturday. The call came in at 8:22 and firefighters were on the scene at 8:26. The Fire: Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire conditions from the roofline of a 10-unit apartment building. Four of the units and the attic area sustained significant damage.
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta is one of the best cities for country music fans

If bluesy, downhome lyrics sound like your life’s story, then you probably love you some good ol’ country. So, where are the best U.S. cities to live like you were dying?. Marking International Country Music Day this Sept. 17 — and the re-release of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson just last week — LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Country Music Fans.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia high school evacuated after bomb threat

The Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools has issued an immediate emergency evacuation of Etowah High School due to an anonymous bomb threat. The evacuation is recommended by local and state law enforcement agencies. The school district is asking parents not to call the campus or come to the campus at...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy