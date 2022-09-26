Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens halts any redevelopment at Atlanta Medical Center
The Scoop: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to stop any future redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center in its tracks before Wellstar closes the hospital next month. To that end, the mayor issued an executive order calling for a temporary moratorium on redevelopment of the site. What does the order do?:...
Coyotes are a common sight in Alpharetta in the fall and winter
ALPHARETTA — The city of Alpharetta is reminding residents that coyotes are a common sight throughout North Fulton and many suburbs during the fall and winter months. It may come as a surprise to some Alpharetta residents to see coyotes around the community and throughout metro Atlanta. The animals,...
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Weekend lane closures scheduled for Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install overnight lane closures this weekend to continue a resurfacing project on State Road 42/Briarcliff Road from Briarcliff Place to SR 13/Buford Highway in DeKalb County. Transportation officials say the resurfacing project will produce a smoother ride for drivers while also improving the condition...
2022 Brew Moon Fest comes to Alpharetta on Saturday
ALPHARETTA — Downtown Alpharetta’s streets will turn into a dance floor during the 2022 Brew Moon Fest in Alpharetta. This award-winning, bi-annual event invites attendees to enjoy live music, delicious bites, and sip on refreshing drinks from local favorites like Jekyll Brewing Company. The bites, brews and tunes...
Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
The Georgia State Fair starts next week. Here’s what you need to know
While this week’s temperatures may not feel like it, fall is in the air, and that means fair season is upon us. The Georgia State Fair is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week starting on Friday Sept. 30 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair is in...
Third suspect in killing of Bradley Coleman at Peachtree Corners QuikTrip arrested
Police have arrested the third and final suspect in the death of Bradley Coleman, who was killed during a carjacking attempt at a Peachtree Corners QuikTrip. According to police, On September 22, Josiah Hughley, a 20-year-old from Lithonia was arrested in Atlanta by the U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit.
TikTok challenge teaches teens how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles
A TikTok challenge is causing problems for Georgia law enforcement officers, Kia and Hundai owers, and is landing teenagers in jail. On Friday and Saturday two vehicles were stolen in the Juliette area of Monroe County. Both vehicles were recovered, and a 14-year-old was charged with the theft on both...
Roswell residents will vote on sidewalks, public safety funding and a downtown parking deck in November
ROSWELL — When Roswell voters go to the polls for this November’s election, they will be asked to vote on three separate questions for the City of Roswell’s Bond Referendum. If voters approve the bonds, Roswell will use the funding for major capital projects and improvements around the City.
Job Perks: DeKalb County jailers can get take-home electric vehicles
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program that will provide take-home electric vehicles to DeKalb County jailers. Sheriff Melody Maddox handed the keys to new Chevy BOLT electric vehicles to two current detention officers yesterday, launching a program that will include a fleet of up to 150 take-home electric vehicles for employee use at the 24-hour facility.
Missing Person: 13-year-old Sean Ayling has been missing from Duluth since Wednesday
DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department is asking for the community to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Missing Person, Sean Ayling. Sean was last seen Wednesday on foot walking on Pleasant Hill Road, toward Walmart. If you know of any information or the whereabouts of Sean, please contact...
Roswell apartment fire displaces 22 residents
The Scoop: A fire broke out at the Rosemont Apartments in Roswell at about 8:22 p.m. Saturday. The call came in at 8:22 and firefighters were on the scene at 8:26. The Fire: Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire conditions from the roofline of a 10-unit apartment building. Four of the units and the attic area sustained significant damage.
Atlanta is one of the best cities for country music fans
If bluesy, downhome lyrics sound like your life’s story, then you probably love you some good ol’ country. So, where are the best U.S. cities to live like you were dying?. Marking International Country Music Day this Sept. 17 — and the re-release of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson just last week — LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Country Music Fans.
Take a ghost tour at one of Atlanta’s most haunted buildings
ATLANTA — On Oct. 25 through 27, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall — the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street” — at 1516 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.
Lanes on I-75 will be closed from Midtown Atlanta to Cobb County this weekend
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in Midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition...
Lawrenceville man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Decatur
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins on Sept. 18 in Decatur. Lawrenceville resident Charles Louis Gandy was arrested and taken into custody today on Graves Road in Norcross without incident. According to the arrest warrant, Gandy...
Photos: Georgia Remembers two fallen Cobb County deputies
This week, Cobb County law enforcement said tearful and heartfelt goodbyes to their own as two slain Cobb County deputies were laid to rest. Deputies Samual Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed ambush-style last week while serving a warrant at a Cobb County home. Koleski’s funeral service was...
Georgia high school evacuated after bomb threat
The Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools has issued an immediate emergency evacuation of Etowah High School due to an anonymous bomb threat. The evacuation is recommended by local and state law enforcement agencies. The school district is asking parents not to call the campus or come to the campus at...
