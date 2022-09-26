New episode of my podcast "Tales From The Broken Spoke." Lots of love with this one. I've said many times that it was my love of Jerry Jeff Walker's music that made me want to move to Austin in my early years. I first met Jerry Jeff in 1979 while in college at Texas Tech. Later I finally made the move to Austin and the rest is radio history. I've known Django Walker for years and finally had the opportunity to sit with him with a recorder to share his stories of his father and his father's legacy. Hope you enjoy this one. Over 40 years in the making.

