Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Eater
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ
Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
iheart.com
Jerry Jeff Walker fan? New episode of "Tales From The Broken Spoke"
New episode of my podcast "Tales From The Broken Spoke." Lots of love with this one. I've said many times that it was my love of Jerry Jeff Walker's music that made me want to move to Austin in my early years. I first met Jerry Jeff in 1979 while in college at Texas Tech. Later I finally made the move to Austin and the rest is radio history. I've known Django Walker for years and finally had the opportunity to sit with him with a recorder to share his stories of his father and his father's legacy. Hope you enjoy this one. Over 40 years in the making.
Singer-songwriter duo Beth // James cut their teeth in Austin, find big-screen success
Jordan and Mikaela Burchill are the married couple behind the indie-Americana singer-songwriter duo Beth // James. (Courtesy Madeline Northway Photography) Jordan and Mikaela Burchill, the married couple behind Austin-based singer-songwriter duo Beth // James, began their story studying jazz music while enrolled at the University of North Texas. Following graduation,...
Nelly performing at Longhorn City Limits before UT game
The concert is free and Nelly is scheduled to take the stage at the LBJ Lawn at 5 p.m. The lawn will open at 3. An opening act will be announced at a later date.
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to build new restaurant in Kyle
The conditional use permit was approved on Tuesday.
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Browse cars and art in downtown Marble Falls
Check out rolling and stationary works of art during the 21st annual Main Street Car Show and art walk in downtown Marble Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1. The car show, hosted by the Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club, is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The free event offers a peek under the hood of classic rides and hot rods, opening a window into the past.
Eater
New York Dumpling Automat Brings French Onion Soup Dumplings to Austin
Five locations of a dumpling automat are coming soon to Austin thanks to New York-based franchise Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The first location will be found at 1407 East Fifth Street, Suite 201 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood opening sometime in 2023, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Brooklyn Dumpling...
The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future
Since its reconfiguration in 2017, racing at the 1.5-mile speedway has suffered. Is there a way to turn things around and bring fans back to what almost seems like a dying track?
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Austin business owner rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Austin business owner decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Deirdre Sullivan owns Thrift Land in South Austin and lives. Her family has owned the thrift store in south Austin for more than 25 years. She said this is the third...
Eater
Slab BBQ and Nomadic Beerworks Join Forces to Open a New Barbecue and Bar in Sunset Valley
Austin barbecue sandwich restaurant Slab BBQ and brewery Nomadic Beerworks opening a new barbecue and bar together this fall. The new Slab BBQ and Nomadic Outpost will be found in Sunset Valley at 6218 Brodie Lane starting Wednesday, October 19. The new restaurant will feature Slab BBQ’s barbecue sandwich menu,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin
CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
