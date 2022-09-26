ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ

Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Jerry Jeff Walker fan? New episode of "Tales From The Broken Spoke"

New episode of my podcast "Tales From The Broken Spoke." Lots of love with this one. I've said many times that it was my love of Jerry Jeff Walker's music that made me want to move to Austin in my early years. I first met Jerry Jeff in 1979 while in college at Texas Tech. Later I finally made the move to Austin and the rest is radio history. I've known Django Walker for years and finally had the opportunity to sit with him with a recorder to share his stories of his father and his father's legacy. Hope you enjoy this one. Over 40 years in the making.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Singer-songwriter duo Beth // James cut their teeth in Austin, find big-screen success

Jordan and Mikaela Burchill are the married couple behind the indie-Americana singer-songwriter duo Beth // James. (Courtesy Madeline Northway Photography) Jordan and Mikaela Burchill, the married couple behind Austin-based singer-songwriter duo Beth // James, began their story studying jazz music while enrolled at the University of North Texas. Following graduation,...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday

Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Maines
Person
Albert Lee
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Jimi Hendrix
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Browse cars and art in downtown Marble Falls

Check out rolling and stationary works of art during the 21st annual Main Street Car Show and art walk in downtown Marble Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1. The car show, hosted by the Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club, is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The free event offers a peek under the hood of classic rides and hot rods, opening a window into the past.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Guitar Music#Music Industry#Americana Music#Guitar Solo#Talk Info
Eater

New York Dumpling Automat Brings French Onion Soup Dumplings to Austin

Five locations of a dumpling automat are coming soon to Austin thanks to New York-based franchise Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The first location will be found at 1407 East Fifth Street, Suite 201 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood opening sometime in 2023, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Brooklyn Dumpling...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin

CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy