Hernando County, FL

suncoastnews.com

AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco resume normal operations

AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties have resumed normal hospital operations, including regular visitation. Elective procedures and the opening of AdventHealth Medical Group and AdventHealth Centra Care locations will resume Friday. AdventHealth Tampa will reopen outpatient services Friday. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will reopen the Wellness Center, Inspiration Place, Outpatient...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts

If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County rescinds mandatory evacuation orders

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County government and Emergency Management have rescinded the mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide. Residents are urged to still take caution when returning...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Early morning fire leaves business damaged

BROOKSVILLE -- At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop. HCFES arrived within eight...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

County releases important information on Hurricane Ian

BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform the community about Hurricane Ian. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando Beach businesswoman organizing ride to Fort Myers

A local businesswoman said she’s trying to fill up a truck with donations to take to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian relief. Kathryn Birren, a former candidate for County Commission, wrote in a text message that “I have a 17-foot box truck that I’m going to drive to Fort Myers on Monday. I’m accepting donations Saturday and Sunday.”
HERNANDO BEACH, FL
suncoastnews.com

What to bring to a pet-friendly shelter

Explorer K-8 is the general population and pet-friendly shelter for Hurricane Ian. It is at 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., in Spring Hill. Bring your own appropriately sized crate (County resources are limited) Bring all your dog’s required medications. Bring several days' worth of your animals' food. Ensure your dog is...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

New PK’s Play Zone & Grille brings the fun for everyone

HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing. PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County...
HOLIDAY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning

Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
TAMPA, FL

