AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco resume normal operations
AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties have resumed normal hospital operations, including regular visitation. Elective procedures and the opening of AdventHealth Medical Group and AdventHealth Centra Care locations will resume Friday. AdventHealth Tampa will reopen outpatient services Friday. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will reopen the Wellness Center, Inspiration Place, Outpatient...
Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts
If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
Pasco school district to change reassignment policy after parent lawsuit
LAND O’LAKES — Kurt Browning has reassigned a student to a different school without allowing the parent to challenge the move just once in his 10 years as Pasco County schools superintendent. He and his successors might never get the chance again, giving pause to other districts that...
Hernando County rescinds mandatory evacuation orders
BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County government and Emergency Management have rescinded the mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide. Residents are urged to still take caution when returning...
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
Early morning fire leaves business damaged
BROOKSVILLE -- At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop. HCFES arrived within eight...
County releases important information on Hurricane Ian
BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform the community about Hurricane Ian. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included.
Hernando Beach businesswoman organizing ride to Fort Myers
A local businesswoman said she’s trying to fill up a truck with donations to take to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian relief. Kathryn Birren, a former candidate for County Commission, wrote in a text message that “I have a 17-foot box truck that I’m going to drive to Fort Myers on Monday. I’m accepting donations Saturday and Sunday.”
What to bring to a pet-friendly shelter
Explorer K-8 is the general population and pet-friendly shelter for Hurricane Ian. It is at 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., in Spring Hill. Bring your own appropriately sized crate (County resources are limited) Bring all your dog’s required medications. Bring several days' worth of your animals' food. Ensure your dog is...
Pasco issuing precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision
Pasco County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today when a...
New PK’s Play Zone & Grille brings the fun for everyone
HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing. PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County...
Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning
Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
Storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede
Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede. County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he was a bit disappointed in the turnout for the shelter, but was told more people might come in later.
