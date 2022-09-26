The mother and the sister of Alcorn State football player Tyler Smith were killed in a multi-vehicle head-on collision Saturday night, school officials said Monday.

Kamille H. Smith, 43, and Kirstin A. Lucas, 16, were two of the four people killed in the accident, according to school officials.Smith's mother and sister were returning from the Braves' game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman.

Smith, a junior from Cleveland, Mississippi, is a starter on the defensive line.

“There are no words to express the sadness that we feel in each of our hearts as an entire university at this moment because as Braves, when one of us mourns, then we all mourn together,” athletic director Raynoid Dedeaux said in a news release. “Not only will we offer unconditional spiritual support as a university to Tyler and his family, but we will also be offering counseling for the team and those close to Tyler, in trying to deal with this tragedy.”

Senior associate athletic director and strategic communications Bryan J. Harvey said the accident happened on US 61.

“I think they were on their way to Meridian,” Harvey said. “We are trying to piece together the information, and it is ongoing. We are not going to say anything until the family gets all of the details. It is tough for all of the Braves family. Once we get information about the funeral, we will release it.”

Alcorn has an open date on its schedule this week.

On Twitter, Alcorn State released a statement.

"Braves Family, tonight we mourn sincerely the recent loss of family members of one of our very own - Tyler Smith of@AlcornStateFB," it said. "We ask that you please keep Tyler & his family in your prayers at this time, and respect the privacy of the family."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mother, sister of Alcorn State football player Tyler Smith die in automobile crash