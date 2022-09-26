Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WTRF
WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
WTRF
WVU falls in five sets to open road trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-8, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (7-7, 2-1 Big 12) in five sets to open the first Big 12 road trip in the campaign at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29. Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led the way...
WTRF
West Virginia returns home for South Carolina match
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns home to take on Sun Belt Conference foe South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. Of note, the match was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was moved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
WTRF
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WTRF
WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
WTRF
Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTRF
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
WTRF
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games
Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
WTRF
Pair of quick strikes put No. 19 Dayton over WVU
Mountaineers drop third straight match in penultimate nonconference clash. West Virginia’s skid continued on Tuesday night as the Mountaineers fell to No. 19 Dayton 2-1 at the Flyers’ Baujan Field. WVU’s loss piles on to the squad’s most recent skid in its disappointing 2022 campaign, as it takes...
WTRF
WVU volleyball begins road trip at TCU
The West Virginia University volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
WVU’s coaches expect Spells to improve after breakout game
Jacolby Spells didn’t need a lot of time to make his mark for the Mountaineers. In just his third appearance for West Virginia, Spells sealed the WVU’s rivalry win over Virginia Tech with a pick-six. That was the first interception of the season for the team’s defense, which thirsted for turnovers as it struggled through the first two games of the campaign.
WTRF
University High’s Biafora scores first WVU goal
First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades. Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton. In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the...
WTRF
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
WTRF
WVU’s rush offense, defense among nation’s best
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia’s success in the ground game and its ability to stop it on the other side played a big part in its 33-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers rushed for 218 yards while limiting the Hokies to just 35. After that performance, they jumped inside the top 25 in two categories – rushing offense (No. 20) and rushing defense (No. 25).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown previews Texas
West Virginia’s first road trip in the Big 12 looms as the Mountaineers travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown aims for his second-ever win against the Longhorns as the Mountaineer head coach, earning his first one to close Milan Puskar Stadium a year ago. Brown met with reporters to preview the clash and give the latest updates on his squad.
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops season tips off with Gold-Blue Debut
West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum. Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive...
WTRF
Bridgeport teachers honored for tech in the classroom
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Six Bridgeport school teachers were honored Wednesday evening for their work integrating technology into their lessons to help better educate their students. Many teachers use technology, but these teachers went through a special training program to become Apple Teachers. They trained on a variety of...
WTRF
Neighbors Helping Neighbors 16th Annual Food Drive kicks off in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Annual Food Drive kicks off October 1 and runs through November 30. This is the sixteenth year for the drive which was started by a VISTA worker and benefits churches and agencies across the Ohio Valley. Seventeen organizations are participating...
Comments / 0