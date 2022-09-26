Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: MIAMI, Fla. — Major river flooding is expected to continue across parts of central Florida into next week as post-tropical storm Ian continues making its way up the East coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. In an update late Friday afternoon, the agency advised that considerable other flooding will also occur into the evening in both North and South Carolina, as well as southeast Virginia, and local flooding could be expected in portions of northwest North Carolina and southern Virginia into early Saturday morning. Although the intensity of the storm has decreased from hurricane strength, agency officials warned of life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of the Carolinas Friday night.
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
Morton, Braves reach $20 million, 1-year deal for 2023
The Atlanta Braves have reached a deal with starting pitcher Charlie Morton on a $20 million, one-year contract for 2023 with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout
Will Trade Acquisitions Theo Maledon, Derrick Favors Stay With Rockets?
In the eight-player Houston Rockets trade made Thursday night, the team acquired some players who could be around during the season.
Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina as Florida counts cost of destruction
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian slammed into South Carolina on Friday afternoon, making another landfall after a deadly march across Florida that washed away houses, stranded thousands and left an unknown number of people dead.
Study: Hawaii is among most crypto-obsessed states
The study looked at which states still have their crypto obsession intact, despite the drop in online interest.
