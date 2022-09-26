ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
How to use rain barrels for water conservation

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania is fortunate to have a large resource of fresh water, but it’s important to conserve, especially during times of drought. Jodi Sulpizio, a natural resource educator with the Master Watershed Steward Program said, “Even though we have a plentiful resource, we need to take care of it.”
Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
Spotted lanternflies can't survive the cold, but their eggs can

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the temperature continues to cool, Pennsylvanians can expect to see fewer spotted lanternflies. However, this is far from the end of their life cycle. The invasive species has spread rapidly throughout Pennsylvania after first being spotted in Berks County in 2014. Cooler temperatures bring temporary relief from the invasion, as adult spotted lanternflies die during the first frost.
