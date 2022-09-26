Read full article on original website
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Rutter's celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rutter's locations nationwide are giving away free coffee in honor of National Coffee Day, which is set for this Thursday. You must be a VIP member to take advantage of this offer. Register to get rewards here. For more information, you can visit Rutter's website here.
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania store
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday that a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million had recently been sold at a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the location that sold the winning ticket.
Where to see peak fall foliage in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania falls include Halloween festivities, corn mazes, and apple and pumpkin picking, but none of that would quite feel like autumn if it wasn't accompanied by beautiful fall foliage.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Home DIY projects you can do to prepare for the fall and winter season
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As we welcome the transition from summer to fall, experts say homeowners should use this time of year to make sure their home is as prepared and energy efficient as possible, while cooler and rainier weather moves in. Many of these projects are simple DIY (do it yourself) projects.
Pa. politician proposes bill to target unpaid turnpike tolls
More than $100 million in unpaid turnpike tolls -- that's the headline that has caught the attention of lawmakers. They are now working on ways to reel in that uncollected cash.
Steelhead fishing will draw big crowds to Pennsylvania's Lake Erie tributaries this fall
The wait is all but over. Chromers. Silver bullets. Ghosts. Whatever your nickname for steelhead, the large rainbow trout are swimming into the Lake Erie tributaries now and anglers from around the country, even the world, are looking forward to some of the best fishing action Pennsylvania has to offer.
Check out one of Pennsylvania’s new state parks: Big Elk Creek in Chester County
It’s a home to bog turtles, short-eared owls, and three rare varieties of orchids. It’s a resting place for migratory birds. And now Big Elk Creek in Chester County is a state park. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the designation of three new state parks, including 1,712...
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
How to use rain barrels for water conservation
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania is fortunate to have a large resource of fresh water, but it’s important to conserve, especially during times of drought. Jodi Sulpizio, a natural resource educator with the Master Watershed Steward Program said, “Even though we have a plentiful resource, we need to take care of it.”
Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
Spotted lanternflies can't survive the cold, but their eggs can
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the temperature continues to cool, Pennsylvanians can expect to see fewer spotted lanternflies. However, this is far from the end of their life cycle. The invasive species has spread rapidly throughout Pennsylvania after first being spotted in Berks County in 2014. Cooler temperatures bring temporary relief from the invasion, as adult spotted lanternflies die during the first frost.
Avian Flu Becoming Major Concern For Pennsylvania Flock Owners
The Avian Flu is one of the most devastating viruses to make its way to poultry farmers and flock keepers alike. Signs of an outbreak were present earlier this year and it would seem that the illness is still wreaking havoc amongst the avian population.
FedEx Supply Chain is hosting a two-day hiring event this week at York County Fairgrounds
YORK, Pa. — A York County facility is looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush. FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is looking to add roughly 400 seasonal warehouse positions at its facility, located at 325 S Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township, the company said Monday in a press release.
