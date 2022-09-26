Read full article on original website
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
wtoc.com
Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Hurricane Ian Impacts Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort
Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida this week, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, eventually downgrading into a Tropical Storm, and then heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s now become a Category 1 hurricane again, and is coming back onto land in South Carolina. Disney has...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head Island, under a hurricane warning, hunkers down and waits
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The bike paths and beaches were uncharacteristically quiet as residents and visitors waited for Ian, which could bring hurricane-force winds to the Lowcountry beginning early Sept. 30. Predictions have the storm both moving eastward and intensifying since earlier reports of it being a tropical storm...
Hilton Head Island Airport, Beaufort Executive Airport close
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport have closed, due to increasing winds and the fact that there are no more scheduled flights Thursday. The airports will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. However, the closure times could change depending on changes in weather or any damage. The Savannah/Hilton […]
WTGS
Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
WTGS
PHOTOS: Portions of Beaufort County road washed away from high surf
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported that a portion of a road on Daufuskie Island was washed out from early Hurricane Ian effects on Friday. According to officials, a portion of Driftwood Cottage Lane washed away due to high surf and a broken...
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
Board-certified physician treated patients in Hampton County for 24 years. When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced to the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being...
beaufortcountysc.gov
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County Have Issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County have issued a state of emergency for Hurricane Ian. All Beaufort County offices and facilities remain closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Convenience Centers. County Convenience Centers...
abccolumbia.com
American Red Cross opens shelters for displaced families and individuals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina has opened several shelters in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The organization’s shelter and disaster assistance is free. Red Cross officials advise the public to bring their own bedding, clothing, medications, and emergency kit if staying...
Missing and endangered teen found unharmed
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Bluffton Police Department say that the missing 15-year-old has been found unharmed a little after 2:00 a.m. on September 29. According to police, 15-year-old Oscar Giovanni Castillo went missing in the Pinecrest area of Bluffton at about 7:00 p.m. around 37 Aspen Hall Court. […]
WJCL
Town of Hilton Head Island to open emergency operations center on Thursday in anticipation of Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Town of Hilton Head Island is gearing up for whatever Hurricane Ian may bring. Leaders are topping off generators, increasing fuel capacity in their trucks and bringing in extra staff at Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue. The town also plans to open its...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
October 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include fun food festivals, music madness, and Halloween treats. Click to read more. Enjoy local markets, festivals, music, art and more.Curated by Local Life.
FOX Carolina
Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
wtoc.com
Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing 15-year-old
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who went missing Wednesday night has been found safe. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 15-year-old was located safe and unharmed. Deputies say investigators with the Bluffton Police Department located him around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
