Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month
TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg woman who injured officer loses her appeal
A Perrysburg woman sent to prison for dragging a police officer with her car has lost her appeal. The 6th District Court of Appeals ruled Sept. 16 that Megan Mitro, 37, will stay incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, Marysville. Mitro was indicted on Nov. 18, 2020, for felonious...
Detroit man, woman facing charges in shooting of undercover MSP trooper during narcotics investigation
A man and woman from Detroit have been charged for their roles in the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
13abc.com
Case Files: Police want a witness to come forward in double murder of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Elisa Molina was 23 years old when she was murdered. On July 24, 2021, police say Elisa drove her boyfriend, Willie Walker, to the Birmingham Terrace apartment complex off Consaul on Toledo’s east side. Police say Walker asked for a ride that night, but Molina had no idea what was coming.
Toledo police Operation B.L.A.S.E.R. nets 27 guns, 169 arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police seized nearly 30 firearms and arrested over 150 people during Operation B.L.A.S.E.R., the department's fifth targeted enforcement operation. The purpose of the Toledo Enhancement Area Method is to improve the quality of life for Toledo residents. B.L.A.S.E.R. started Sept. 6. Results from the operation:
13abc.com
FBI investigates fake swatting call to Scott High School
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The FBI is on the case of several hoaxes active shooter calls to multiple schools, including one to Scott high school. Lt. Paul Davis said it took nearly an hour Friday to search the building. “Whole search of the entire campus took approximately 50 minutes,” said Toledo...
Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident
FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
hometownstations.com
McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Men Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas On Drug Charges
Two Fulton County men were recently sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on drug possession charges. Jerod R. Yedica, age 32, of Archbold, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Yedica knowingly possessed Methamphetamine, a schedule II-controlled substance. Judge...
Fight between Jackson men broke out after one pulled a handgun, police say
JACKSON, MI -- A confrontation almost turned deadly when a man pulled a gun on another in Jackson early Tuesday, police said. Jackson Police Department officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of W. Ganson Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sept. 27. A victim at the scene,...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
13abc.com
TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department has released the current Operation BLASER numbers. TPD along with other local, state and federal agencies began Operation BLASER (BUMA/Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) on Sept. 6, 2022. TPS says the initiative is the fifth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method. The...
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
fox2detroit.com
Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and...
Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line
TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
sent-trib.com
Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
Two adults, one juvenile escape overnight house fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and one juvenile escaped a house fire safely overnight. The fire happened on the 300-block of Kopernik Ave. in central Toledo. When firefighters arrived to the scene, an SUV was on fire in the driveway as well as the front door to the home.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
Comments / 2