Baltimore, MD

FanSided

NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady

Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Eagles versus Jaguars: Obvious narratives, predicting the outcome

There’s more to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup than meets the eye. Think back to February of 2018. What if the Philadelphia Eagles had faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII instead? What if the Jags had beaten the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game? It certainly changes things, doesn’t it? Here we are five years later, and even though it’s early, the Eagles and Jaguars are both on a hot streak. Sunday’s Week 4 matchup doubles as only the second time they’ve met since Philly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NBA teams grossly scouting Ime Udoka for head coaching opportunities

Dear NBA teams looking into Ime Udoka as a potential head coach candidate despite his year-long Celtics suspension, please don’t. Ime Udoka won’t be the Celtics head coach for the 2022-23 season and it feels unlikely he’ll return as their coach even after his one-year suspension for workplace misconduct is over.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

